Pregnancy can make your feet swollen, achy, and tired, so you’ll want to invest in the best supportive shoes for pregnancy, which are not only super supportive, particularly in the arches (a must, since pregnancy hormones cause your ligaments and joints to loosen, which can cause flat feet), but also heavily cushioned throughout with materials like gel or foam. To accommodate growth and/or swelling, consider purchasing shoes that are a half or even full size up from your normal size, or consider opting for a wide size when available. Shoes that can be adjusted, such as sandals with hook and loop closures on the straps or lace-up sneakers, can be helpful, too.

Practicality is the main goal when purchasing shoes for pregnancy, but that doesn’t mean you have to totally forego choosing a fashionable pair. For year-round use, you can’t go wrong with supportive sneakers. Sneakers with laces are great because you can adjust the fit as needed, but a slip-on pair will be easy to get on as your bump grows — no uncomfortable bending required. For the warmer months, a pair of sandals will be super breathable and airy — trust me, your feet will thank you. Sandals with straps (particularly around the heel) will securely hold your foot in place, though a slip-on pair (like flip-flops) is your best bet if quick and easy on and off is more important to you. When temperatures drop, there are plenty of cozy boots that are suitable for pregnancy. Just be sure to choose a pair with rubber soles or treads for traction if you’ll be wearing them in wet weather. It’s generally not advised to wear heels during pregnancy, so you won’t find any on this list.

These six pairs of shoes are all highly supportive, making them excellent options for pregnancy. And reviewers on Amazon are particularly fond of them, so you know they’re the real deal.

1. A Highly-Rated Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers

With a slip-on style that’s super easy to get on and off, these sneakers from Skechers are an overwhelming favorite for pregnancy and beyond, rocking a solid 4.6-star rating overall on Amazon more than 25,000 and growing reviews. The walking sneakers are lightweight and supremely breathable, thanks to mesh that naturally expands with your feet as you move. The cushioned midsole is super comfortable, and Amazon reviewers report that the shoes have good support throughout.

Choose from a wide range of solid color choices, including neutrals like light gray, black, or taupe, or even fun pops of color like hot pink or mint. And with regular, narrow, half, and wide size options available, you’ll surely find a pair that fits your feet well.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these while pregnant, so I could go on walks without my feet killing me. I got the wide to fit my swollen feet, and they're perfect - there's lots of cushion and support, nothing rubs against my feet, and I like that I can just slip them on without having to bend over too. I wear them with low socks, but you could wear without if you don't mind your feet sweating in them.”

Available sizes: 5 to 13, including narrow, half, and wide options

2. A Pair Of Sandals With An Adjustable Heel Strap

These sandals from Clarks actually have an adjustable strap that wraps around your heel — thanks to a hook-and-loop fastening — allowing you to achieve the best fit throughout your pregnancy even as your feet swell or grow. And since all of the straps are made from soft fabric, they won’t uncomfortably dig into your feet either. The sandals feature high-density foam throughout, which provides amazing cushioning and support for your feet. A rubber sole helps to prevent slips, and this pick is even machine washable.

These lightweight sandals come in seven color options, so choose the one that speaks to you most.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Best sandals ever. Even better while pregnant(I'm currently 26 weeks). I normally wear cushioned flip flops [...] But those actually hurt my feet after long periods of time. But with these clarks... nope no pain. I love these sandals so much I got myself 2 pairs(black and grey). I hope they never stop making them. I feel as if I found my permanent sandals.”

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide options

3. A Stylish Slip-On Ankle Boot

While not the absolute most supportive pick on this list, these suede boots from Dr. Scholl's strike the balance between stylish and comfortable. The ankle boots boast memory foam insoles that provide support and cushioning, and they have a lightweight design with a flexible construction that makes them easy to walk in. Breathable perforated detailing looks cute and will prevent your feet from becoming overly hot. Choose from five different neutral color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these for extra support during my pregnancy and they are incredibly comfortable. They are durable and fit as expected. I absolutely love these shoes.”

Available sizes: 6 to 11, including half and wide options

4. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Flip-Flops That Come In More Than 30 Colors

With a knockout 4.8-star rating overall on Amazon after more than 34,000 reviews, these Clarks flip-flops are clearly popular on the site — and luckily, they’re also an excellent pick to wear during pregnancy. The lightweight sandals feature high-density foam that provides plenty of cushioning throughout. Plus, they have additional support in the midsole. The adjustable hook-and-loop closure on the strap will accommodate changes in your feet during pregnancy. And the rubber soles will prevent your feet from slipping as you walk.

Choose from a huge range of colors, like aqua, rose gold, and lime, or even some fun patterns, too, including snake.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Love these so much, this is my second pair. Great for pregnant as they are so comfy. My feet never hurt. I wear them all around the house and everywhere I go. And when my feet swell I just use the Velcro adjustment and boom, still fit. Perfect in every way.”

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

5. A Pair Of Lace-Up Sneakers

For lace-up sneakers to wear during pregnancy, look no further than this pick from ASICS. The lightweight sneakers are all about comfort: They have loads of structural support (particularly in the arch area), gel cushioning that’ll feel amazing with each step, and even use mesh materials throughout to keep your feet nice and breezy. Textured rubber soles give them superior traction. Wear the sneakers while running, walking, or just running errands — trust me, you’ll never want to take them off.

Choose from a variety of colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These fit as expected. They’re super comfortable. I bought them while pregnant to use as work out shoes and for walking around Disney. They’ve been great.”

Available sizes: 5 to 11, including half and wide options

6. A Pair Of Cozy Fur-Lined Ankle Boots For Cold Weather

When temperatures plummet, it’s definitely worthwhile to scoop up a good pair of boots to keep your feet toasty warm, and this pick from BZees is a great pick. The lightweight ankle boots are lined with faux fur, so they’re amazingly cozy — almost slipper-like. And in terms of support, this pick has plenty of it (particularly in the arches) according to reviewers on Amazon. There’s a foam footbed for comfort throughout, gel inserts in the heel provide shock absorption, the upper part of the shoes stretch as you walk (and this accommodates any swelling, too), and the air-infused outsoles feel like you’re walking on, you guessed it, air. The boots slip right on and off your feet, so you won’t be stuck awkwardly bending over. Treads on the bottom provide plenty of traction — a must when the weather is wet.

These boots come in an impressive range of color options and a few prints, too. If they ever get dirty, you can throw them in the washing machine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “From the minute I put these booties on, I knew I had chosen well. They are so comfortable and I wore them for 6 hours on the very first day, with no breaking in required. They are cute, plus provide great support and keep my feet warm. Highly recommend.”