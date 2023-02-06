When it comes to starting letters, “X” is definitely a bit of a dark horse. It sort of makes sense, at least among English speakers. Some might consider it a letter with a bit of an identity crisis: is it pronounced as a “ks” or an “h” or, most commonly, perhaps, a “z.” But I see all of that as potential, making boy names that start with “X” an awesome idea.

If you’re here, it’s probably because you’re considering the idea of an “X” boy name — or you’re at least open to it — and I say go for it. I think these boy names that start with “X” are unique, bold, creative, fun, and often very beautiful. You might say these names have the X-factor. (I couldn’t resist.)

There should always be broad diversity whenever there’s a name list, but the nature of “X” names has made that a little bit more difficult — you’ll find a lot of the names on this list come from Spanish, Greek, and Arabic origins, or are variations of more common names. Some boy names that start with “X” are invented here in the good ol’ U.S. of A and, honestly, I’m here for that because at some point all names were invented. They don’t all have to be ancient, traditional names with murky origins.

If you want unique, but also funky and lovely, let’s take a look at some of the most eXcellent “X” boy names out there.

Xander

Coming from the same root as the name "Alexander," the name Xander (pronounced ZAN-der) has the same meaning: "defender of mankind."

2 Xanthus A perfect name for a little blonde boy, this Greek name of Xanthus means “golden-haired” and is pronounced “ZAN-thus.”

Xavier

Xavier has interesting origins. A blend of Spanish, Basque, and Arabic that was de rigeur throughout the Iberian peninsula a few hundred years ago, Xavier means "new house" and can be pronounced either "ZAY-vee-ur" or "EX-ay-vee-ur." This is a fairly popular boy name that starts with "X."

4 Xion This unisex name of Xion is a variant of the Biblical name Zion (a place name generally used to refer to Jerusalem, but sometimes to the entire land of Israel). It’s a fun spin on a unique (but fairly straightforward) name.

5 Xanthippus Pronounced “ZAN-thi-pus,” this Greek name of Xanthippus means “yellow horse” and was most famously attributed to a well-known Athenian politician and general.

Xhemel

This "X" name for boys, Xhemel, has Arabic origins and you've probably heard it before: it's a variant spelling of "Jamal," which means "beauty," and is pronounced the same way.

7 Ximeno Ximeno is a Spanish/Basque version of the name “Simon,” and is pronounced “hee-MEH-no,” meaning “one who listens.”

8 Xerxes I’m lowkey obsessed with this unique “X” name of Xerxes. It’s the Greek version of the Persian name Khashayar, and it means “ruler of heroes” or “hero among heroes.” In history, Xerxes was a powerful king of the Achaemenid Empire.

9 Xoel This unique Spanish boy’s name of Xoel (which comes to us from the Galicia region in the northwest), means “God is Gracious” and is pronounced in an interesting way. It’s sort of “joe-EL” but the J sound is softer — think somewhere between a “sh” and a “j”... like a “zh.”

10 Xystos This Greek name of Xystos means “smooth” and is pronounced either “ZISS-tos” or “ZEES-tos.”

Xoán

Like Xoel, the name Xoán is from the Galicia region of Spain. Like Xoel, the "X" here is pronounced "zh" and the name is pronounced "zho-AHN."

12 Xesús And here is another beautiful Galician X name for boys; Xesús is that dilect’s version of Jesus or Jesús. Now what have we learned about the X in this case? That’s right: “zh!” So this is “zhay-soos.”

13 Xiomar This Spanish boy’s name of Xiomar, pronounced “zee-oh-mar,” means “famous in battle.”

14 Xavi Xavi is a diminutive version of Xavier and is a wonderful boy’s name that begins with X. It can also be pronounced a few different ways: “HA-vee” or, as in the case of soccer star Xavier Hernándes Creus, who is Catalan, “CHAA-vee.”

15 Xain I love Xain, this “X” version of the Arabic boy’s name Zayn/Zain. It’s pronounced the same way and means “beauty and grace.”

Xayden

Jayden walked so Xayden could run. This invented boy "X" name is pretty cool and can be pronounced either as zay-den, zhay-den, or even Hayden: dealer's choice!

17 Xavion There’s no clear etymology of this unique “X” name for boys, and therefore no clear definition, but Xavion is pronounced “zay-vee-on” and it’s rad.

18 Xaime Xaime, this Spanish variation of James, is pronounced the same way as the also Spanish name Jaime — “HI-may.”

19 Xeno This Greek name of Xeno is at the root of a lot of different Greek boy names and means “foreigner.” It’s pronounced “ZEE-no.”

20 Xurxo Oh look! Another Galician name! Xurxo is the region’s version of George, and is pronounced “ZHUR-zho.” The name has a sweet, earthy meaning: “farmer.”

Xen

This unisex name of Xen is a variation on the already unique name "Zen" and is pronounced the same. It means "meditation."

22 Xael The world isn’t super clear on the root of the name Xael, but we know it’s generally pronounced “zale” and it definitely has a cool-kid edgy vibe, which might make it the perfect “X” name for your boy.

23 Xenophon Xenophon is a mouthful, but you can’t deny that it has gravitas! Pronounced “ZEE-no-fon,” it is Greek and means “strange voice,” which is pretty neat. In Ancient Greece, Xenophon was a famous military leader, philosopher, and historian.

24 Xylon I love the meaning of this Greek “X” boy name of Xylon — “from the forest.” It’s perfect for a nature baby and is pronounced “ZIE-lon.”

Xamir

A variation of the Arabic name Zamir, which means "heart" or "conscience," Xamir is pronounced the same way, but has that unique vibe you're looking for.

Enjoy naming your little one! Picking the right name feels like a big task, but I trust you’ll pick an excellent one.