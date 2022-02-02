The Ultimate C-Section Recovery Shopping Guide

What To Buy
To make the first days and weeks a bit more comfortable.
Mariana Alija/Getty Images
Whether your C-section procedure was planned or unexpected, the recovery can be a beast, physically and emotionally. We asked around, and here are some things moms used religiously, had overnighted, and splurged on (or wish they had) to get to the other side.
Painkillers (OTC and doctor-prescribed) for your pain and sanity.
Triple Antibiotic Cream, in case of infection.
Preparation H and Tucks for unwelcome hemorrhoids.
Pads. As maxi as they come.