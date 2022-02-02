What To Buy

The Ultimate C-Section Recovery Shopping Guide

To make the first days and weeks a bit more comfortable.

by Anne Vorrasi

Mariana Alija/Getty Images

Whether your C-section procedure was planned or unexpected, the recovery can be a beast, physically and emotionally. We asked around, and here are some things moms used religiously, had overnighted, and splurged on (or wish they had) to get to the other side.

In The Medicine Cabinet

Painkillers (OTC and doctor-prescribed) for your pain and sanity.

Triple Antibiotic Cream, in case of infection.

Preparation H and Tucks for unwelcome hemorrhoids.

Pads. As maxi as they come.

