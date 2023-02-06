Unless you’re one of those people who’s known since they were in high school what they wanted to name their children, finding a baby name isn’t always easy. Maybe you have absolutely no idea what you want to name your little one — or maybe you have a starting point, a requirement, and that’s making it even harder. Starting with a letter can sometimes help, like looking for girl names that start with “X.”

I applaud you. When it comes to letters of the alphabet, “X” names for girls aren’t exactly a dime a dozen. And yet, while certainly one of the more rare letters used to start a word, there’s a lot of charm to girls names that begin with “X” that go beyond their uniqueness. For starters, you have a variety of cultures and languages to work with. For another, depending on the name, an “X” can be pronounced differently. Like a “ks” or an “h” or, most commonly, perhaps, a “Z.” Will this make things maybe a little bit challenging on her first day of school when the teacher doesn’t know how to go about pronouncing Xouxa? Maybe! But as the mom of a kid with a non-English name that isn’t intuitively spelled, I can assure you it’s not actually that big a deal. (And, generally, you only really need to handle it once per person, if that.)

So read on for some of beautiful girl names with real X-factor! You’ll be surprised at how many lovely girl names that start with “X” there are.

1 Xóchitl Shutterstock This beautiful name of Xóchitl comes from the Nahuatl word for flower (xōchitl). Pronounced “so-cheel,” I love its unique simplicity.

2 Xiomara A Spanish name with origins in the extinct Guanche language of the Canary Islands, Xiomara is a beautiful name that means “battle-ready” and is pronounced “zee-oh-mara.”

3 Xandra Xandra is a variant of Alexandra and means “defender of mankind.” It’s pronounced “Zahn-dra.”

4 Xanthe This lovely Greek name of Xanthe means “yellow” or “golden” and is pronounced “ZAN-thee.”

5 Xena The real ones remember the cheesy joy of the ‘90s fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess (complete with ululating war cry), and I think she’s a great role model for baby girls! Xena (pronounced ZEE-na) comes from Greece and means “foreigner.”

6 Xia Xia is pronounced differently depending on the origin of the name. As a Chinese name, it is pronounced “shya.” As a spin on the Arabic “Zia” it is pronounced “zee-ah.” Funnily enough, both names have similar meanings. In Chinese, Xia means “the glow of sunrise” and in Arabic it means “shine.” Such a gorgeous “X” girl name for your little one.

7 Xenia Shutterstock Pronounced “ZEN-ee-ah,” this Greek name of Xenia comes from the same root word as “foreigner” and means “welcomed guest.” I think this is a particularly great name for a long-awaited child.

8 Xola Xola, this beautiful gender neutral “X” name from South Africa, is pronounced “ZOH-la” and has an equally beautiful meaning: “stay in peace.”

9 Xin This popular Chinese name, Xin, is popular for a reason: it’s elegant and beautiful and that’s exactly what it means! It’s pronounced “sin.”

10 Xion A variant of the Biblical name Zion (a place name generally used to refer to Jerusalem, but sometimes to the entire land of Israel), Xion is pretty straightforward but is also a unique spin on an already unique name.

11 Xanthippe The name Xanthippe most famously belonged to the philosopher Socrates’ spirited (though often maligned) wife. Pronounced “ZAN-thi-pee,” it means “yellow horse.”

12 Xoë A variant on the name “Zoë,” I like Xoë as a cute “X” name for girls.

13 Xalwo Shutterstock This Somali name of Xalwo means “sweet” and is the name of a signature dessert dish made with sugar, ghee, cornstarch, and spices (yum). It’s pronounced either “HAL-woah” or “HAL-va.”

14 Ximena This Spanish feminine version of the name “Simon,” Ximena, is pronounced “hee-MEH-nuh” and means “one who listens.” It is currently fairly popular in Mexico.

15 Xenobia Pronounced “zen-OH-bee-ya,” this Greek name of Xenobia means “of Zeus” or “the force of Zeus.” Septimia Zenboia was a powerful third-century queen of the Palmyrene Empire in modern-day Syria.

16 Xavia For hundreds of years, Spain was known for its unique blend and synthesis of many languages and cultures. Xavia (pronounced “ZA-vee-ah,” “ZAY-vee-ah,” or even “CHAh-vee-ah” in some regions of Spain) has both Basque and Arabic origins and means “bright,” “splendid,” and “new house.”

17 Xoana Xoana is essentially the classic Spanish name “Juana,” but an “X” girl name. It’s pronounced the same and it’s just kinda neat!

18 Xois This place name of Xois comes from Ancient Greek. Xois (pronounced kSO-sis) was the Ancient name for the modern day city of modern-day Sakha and it was a center of worship of Amon-Ra.

19 Xyla A Greek name with a sweet meaning, Xyla, pronounced “ZY-luh” means “wood-dweller.” Perfect for a unique, free-spirited child of nature.

20 Xen Shutterstock Xen is a unisex name that puts an “X” name spin on “Zen,” which means “meditation.”

21 Xianna The etymology of the name Xianna is unclear, though some think it’s a Galacian version of the name Juliana. As such, it can be pronounced either “zjee-AH-nuh” or “zee-AH-nuh.”

22 Xamira I love this Old Persian name of Xamira meaning “diamond.” It can also be seen as an “X” name version of the Arabic Samira meaning “night-companion.” It’s pronounced “zah-MEE-ruh.”

23 Xevera The world is not 100% clear on the origin of Xevera, pronounced “heh-veh-ruh,” but it could either come from the same root as “Xavia” or it could be a Portugese feminine version of the Latin/Harry Potter name “Severus.”

24 Xing This. Name. Has. Everything. Xing is an “X” name. It’s a girl name. It’s a boy name. It’s a surname. In Chinese, it means “star” and is pronounced “seeng.”

25 Xolani Xolani is a unisex name of Xhosa origin with a beautiful meaning of “peace.” But for non-native speakers, know that this name includes a click sound (specifically made with the tongue pressed against the sides of the teeth) in the beginning that might be difficult if you don’t know the language!

26 Xuxa We love this one. Shutterstock This Portuguese name of Xuxa comes from the Latin word for “lily” and is pronounced “SOO-sha.”

27 Xinavane This place name of Xinavane comes from the east African country of Mozambique and is pronounced “shah-nah-vain.”

28 Xandria Coming from the same Greek root as names like Alexander and Xandra, Xandria is pronounced similarly (ZAN-dree-uh) and also means “defender of mankind.”

29 Xeni The world is not exactly clear where this name comes from, but most sources agree that Xeni is pronounced “shen-ee.” Depending on where it is purported to be from, it means either “protector of plants” or “welcoming of strangers.”

30 Xayah Shutterstock Xayah, a Turkish name meaning “sincere,” is a unique “X” girl name pronounced “ZYE-uh.”

Don’t sleep on girl names that start with “X.” There are so many, and they give off so many fun, funky, lovely vibes.