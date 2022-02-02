Best C-Section Ever

same-sex couple expecting baby lovingly looking at each other
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

How 12 Mothers Celebrated Their Scheduled C-Sections

Having a Cesarean? Break out the bubbly. No, really.

by Jamie Kenney

Melissa Milis/Stocksy

While C-sections are often a surprise, when they are planned, or you have at least a little notice, you get the gift of time: to prepare, logistically and emotionally, but also to celebrate. You’ve grown a whole human, and you get to meet them very soon! Here's how 12 prospective parents chose to live it up in the days and hours leading up to their scheduled C-sections.

My wife and I opened a gorgeous bottle of red and toasted the babies who were going to be ‘unwrapped’ the next morning.

Pia, 38

Tap