You Love These Beautiful & Fierce Names For Your March Baby
Pick a fresh name to celebrate a beauty.
Representing the start of springtime and fresh beginnings, the month of March is a beautiful time to be born. In fact, there’s so much inspiration when choosing names for March babies, you'll never run out of ideas. We've rounded up some some of the coolest names inspired by this blustery but magical month.
The first day of spring is celebrated around March 20, according to the Farmer's Almanac. (Fun fact: the start of spring is sometimes celebrated on March 21 or even the 19, because seasons don't have an even number of days.) This alone provides you with tons of inspiration — consider a name related to the blooming flowers associated with this season. Even if it's still technically pretty darn cold where you live, this time of year heralds the beauty and blossoms of warmer days ahead. From March holidays — give your kid a name inspired by the color green, and they'll be safe from pinches every St. Patrick's Day! — to the month's zodiac signs, birthstones, and birth flowers, there's no shortage of inspiration for babies born in this gorgeous month filled with growth and change.
Whatever name you choose for a baby born in March, it'll be the perfect one for your springtime child.