Representing the start of springtime and fresh beginnings, the month of March is a beautiful time to be born. In fact, there’s so much inspiration when choosing names for March babies, you'll never run out of ideas. We've rounded up some some of the coolest names inspired by this blustery but magical month.

The first day of spring is celebrated around March 20, according to the Farmer's Almanac. (Fun fact: the start of spring is sometimes celebrated on March 21 or even the 19, because seasons don't have an even number of days.) This alone provides you with tons of inspiration — consider a name related to the blooming flowers associated with this season. Even if it's still technically pretty darn cold where you live, this time of year heralds the beauty and blossoms of warmer days ahead. From March holidays — give your kid a name inspired by the color green, and they'll be safe from pinches every St. Patrick's Day! — to the month's zodiac signs, birthstones, and birth flowers, there's no shortage of inspiration for babies born in this gorgeous month filled with growth and change.

1 Aidan For babies born after March 20, consider the Aries-inspired baby names. Aidan, which means little fire, according to Baby Names, is a great option for your fire sign.

2 Ari As the old saying goes, March "comes in like a lion." Why not choose a name that means lion, such as Ari?

3 Haruki Meaning "spring child", the Japanese name Haruki is pretty much perfect for a March baby. Plus, your child gets to share a name with the writer Haruki Murakami, AKA earning all the cool points.

4 Darratu Haling from Ethopia, the name Darratu means blooming flower, according to Babynology. It’s a gorgeous take on a floral-inspired name.

5 Finn If you want to use the zodiac for inspiration, then there's no shortage of Pisces-inspired names for babies born between February 19 and March 20. It may be a little on the nose, but I love the name Finn for a baby born under the sign of the fish.

7 Joe One of the more random holidays in March is National Joe Day, which falls on the 27th, according to Holiday Insights. On this day, it’s totally acceptable to call everyone “Joe,” so why not give your kid a head start? (Jo and Jody are cool variations, too.)

8 Jonquil Lovely baby in blooming daffodils/Getty The birth flower for March is the daffodil, also known as the Narcissus flower, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. One type of daffodil is known as the Jonquil, which would make an absolutely gorgeous name for any kid.

9 Lahela A name with Hawaiian origin, Lahela means lamb, according to Baby Names. It fits with the idea that March "goes out like a lamb."

10 Leon Leon is another name that means lion, according to Behind the Name. This one has a Greek origin.

11 Marine Beautiful aquamarine is the birthstone for March, according to the American Gem Society. Choose a name inspired by this stone, such as Marine or Marie.

12 Mars The Roman god of war Mars is the inspiration for the name of month of March, according to the British Museum. It’s also a great name choice for people who are inspired by the movements of planets and stars.

13 Midori Meaning green, the name Midori is another amazing choice for March babies. Another name of Japanese origin, Midori is also the name of a gifted violinist and a figure skater.

14 Nyssa Meaning "beginning", the name Nyssa is a unique choice for your newborn. It's also just a lovely-sounding name.

15 Patrick Lesley Magno/Getty Celebrated every March 17, St. Patrick’s Day is a centuries-old holiday. Why not name your kid after the patron saint of Ireland himself?

16 Pinar Meaning spring, the name Pinar has a Turkish origin, according to Baby Names. It’s a gorgeous, unique name.

17 Rachelle A French name meaning lamb, Rachelle is another sweet choice for your March newborn. It's even more beautiful when spoken aloud.

18 Ruth RGB herself was born on March 15, 1933 . Why not name your own baby after this wildly influential Justice?

19 Verna Every year around March 21, the vernal (AKA spring) equinox marks the first day of spring. The name Verna means springtime — how much more perfect can you get?

20 Zelenka Meaning new and green, the Czech name Zelenka is another perfect choice for a springtime baby.

Whatever name you choose for a baby born in March, it'll be the perfect one for your springtime child.