Some people call it the first gift you give your child, while other people may call it the first stressful task that comes with being a parent: choosing a name for your baby. Sure, it sounds like a fun job in theory, but with thousands of options – and the countless variations your brain can permutate — it can quickly become an overwhelming proposition. But it doesn’t have to be. Let’s say you love a classic baby name like Henry; why not approach the name as a jumping off point to spark inspiration? The moniker, with meaningful roots in the home, has been steadily growing in popularity in the U.S., almost breaking the top 10 in 2019, reported the Social Security Administration (SSA). But other languages offer lyrical variations, and the replacement of just one letter can often create equally compelling versions for you and your family to obsess over.

Whatever you choose to name your baby, be it a consistently popular pick or a uniquely influenced rendition, these options are meant to fill your heart with joy, and reassure your mind that while the list may grow and change daily, there’s no wrong name to give your baby if it’s given with love.

1 Hamlin The name Henry is said to embody a personality that leads his or her household, explained BabyNames. Similarly, Hamlin evokes a lover of the home, reported Nameberry. Such a commanding presence feels in line with the audible formality of Hamlin.

2 Edward Arguably an equally regal choice like Henry, Edward has been moniker to 11 English kings (while Henry has been the name of eight, and perhaps one of the most infamous, monarchs). It’s full of tradition, and a bit of literary whimsy.

3 Hearth Another symbol of the home, Hearth creates a one-of-a-kind choice that still feels familiar, and conjures a feeling of warmth. It may also bring to mind similar-sounding monikers like Heath, or Garth.

4 William Can you think of another name that has the same level of historical relevance, plus high-ranking popularity? This pick of the name William has popped up repeatedly in the top-five U.S. baby names for the last several years, as charted by the SSA, which is just another testament to its timelessness.

5 Hank Rather than an expectedly shortened version of Henry, this casual take of Hank offers a completely different vibe. It’s one of the most common fill-ins, and can also mean one that presides over a home, as per Nameberry.

6 Harry Beginning with the same letter and also carrying two syllables, Harry is another famous nickname for Henry. It might immediately bring to mind the current Duke of Sussex, whose real name is actually Henry Charles Albert David.

7 Albie There’s a sweetness to the name Albie, thanks to its brevity and the domination of the “e” vowel-sound. But this choice makes an even rarer pick; if you’re struggling with the commonality of Henry, this might be your winner.

8 Miller SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images Another name with some old English vibes, Miller means “grinder of the grain,” as per Nameberry. This take feels old and new all at once.

9 Enrique The two names of Henry and Enrique might not feel like they gel at first, but upon pronunciation you can hear just how similar they are. Enrique, highly popular in southern states like Texas, reports names.org, is a translation of Henry, yet feels fresh given its exclusion from the SSA’s top-100 popularity ranking in the U.S.

10 Henri If you love a name with formality, and an audible musicality, consider this French translation. With a silent H, its two-syllable pronunciation is very close to Henry, but seems worlds away.

11 Saxon This might be a bridge too far, but if it gets us to a cool pick like Saxon, it’s worth the imaginary leap. Titled King of Germany circa 919, Henry the Fowler was also known as the Duke of Saxony. As a first name, Saxon now enjoys unique status, as it’s nowhere to be found on the SSA top 100.

12 Henrik With reportedly Scandinavian and German roots, according to Babycenter, this audibly formal pick offers “Rick,” “Rik,” or “Ricky” as more informal nicknames.

13 Enrico It feels like a melodic melding of the Spanish and French pronunciations, but Enrico has a presence all its own. With the name also evoking the home, reports Babynames, Enrico is an incredibly rare selection in the U.S.

14 Jacob Jacob, a few ranks above or below Henry in the SSA’s 2019 and 2018 charts, has been enjoying a big resurgence, no thanks in part to the wildly trendy nickname Jake. The longer, more formal version has a similar reserved charm as Henry.

15 Rhyee An ornamental spelling offsets a simple pronunciation, which comes to make up the latter half of Henry.

16 Hennessy Take the start of your favorite name and give it a present-day twist: Hennessy is a versatile pick with a pleasant sound and powerful meaning: It embodies strength and energy, according to Nameberry.

17 Alexander What does Alexander have in common with Henry? How about royal roots and a similar popularity stronghold in these past few years, according to the SSA.

18 Henley A beautiful version that can be split up (as Hen or Lee) to form a cute nickname, the moniker is flying blissfully under the radar in the U.S., according to Nameberry, not currently found in the top 100. If you love how the name Henry sounds or how it’s spelled with a beginning H and ending Y, Henley might be a good choice.

19 Denly Sometimes the best names are made by manipulating or removing letters from a more traditional name you love. Add a ‘D’ and you have a unique take with endearing possibilities (think Denny).