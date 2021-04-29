Picking a name for your child sounds like all fun and games... until, of course, you’re actually doing it. Maybe you’re having trouble finding something you and your partner can agree on, or maybe you’re hitting mental barriers of your own — seriously, who knew how many bad associations you had with names until you had to choose one? If the strong, feminine Scarlett has been nixed from your name list for whatever reason, there are plenty of similar names that can give you the same vibes and meanings.

When I found out I was pregnant with my first baby, I was thrilled. A loud and proud “name nerd,” I was whipping out my carefully curated list of baby names before the pee had even fully dried on my pregnancy test. I couldn’t wait to hear how much my husband adored them all, and secretly I was already referring to the poppyseed-sized embryo in my belly as my top choice name. So when my husband revealed his massive aversion to it, I dejectedly headed back to the drawing board. Luckily, it wasn’t long before we compromised on a name that had all of the qualities I loved, and didn’t make him physically recoil. Win-win!

Whether your partner had an ex named Scarlett or your wonderful, amazing, traitor of a best friend just named her daughter Scarlett, we’ve got you covered with these 22 similar names that are every bit as lovely.

1 Juliet Juliet is an equally fierce name that somehow sounds perfectly dainty yet powerfully bad*ss simultaneously. The English name means youthful or downy, per Baby Names, and the Social Security Administration’s most recent data ranks it at #270 in the U.S. Plus, it has an endless amount of adorable nicknames, from Jules to Julie to Lettie and more.

2 Eliza Like Scarlett, Eliza is a fitting and classic name for your independent, determined little one. (I mean, have you seen Hamilton?) The name Eliza means “pledged to god,” according to Nameberry, and it’s the spunkier and less common diminutive of the sophisticated Elizabeth.

3 Stella Another two syllable S-name with a Southern vibe, the name Stella has skyrocketed in popularity over the past two decades. Latin for “star,” per Baby Names, your Stella will undoubtedly be the biggest star in your sky.

4 Charlotte You can’t get much more similar to Scarlett than this gorgeous rhyming name. The regal name that’s proven fit for a princess, Charlotte has been a top 20 name in the U.S. for nearly a decade (and for good reason). The feminine version of the classic name Charles, meaning “free man,” Charlotte is a soft, timeless choice perfect for your own free spirit.

5 Violet You can’t go wrong with another color name for the child that makes your world colorful. If the rosy Scarlett doesn’t fit the bill, maybe Violet will. Named for the beautiful purple flower, Violet has a similar sound and feel to the name Scarlett. And, if you want to mix it up a bit, Baby Names suggests the alternatives of Violeta or Violette.

6 Penelope The name Penelope is having a moment right now, and we’re here for it. Ranked #941 in 2001, according to the Social Security Administration, Baby Center reports that Penelope was sitting pretty at #49 by 2020. An old-fashioned name that manages to feel totally fresh, Penelope also offers adorable nicknames like Penny, Nellie, and Poppy.

7 Margot If my son had been a daughter, he would’ve been Margot (so you won’t get an unbiased analysis here). A French name meaning “pearl,” per Baby Names, Margot, much like Scarlett, is an effortlessly cool name for an effortlessly cool child. Another plus? Even though it’s been rising in popularity in recent years, it has yet to crack the top 200 — so she likely won’t be sharing a name with a classmate.

8 Ruby If you have your heart set on a red name, Ruby is an excellent alternative for Scarlett. A Latin name that means “deep red precious stone,” says Nameberry, Ruby is another one of those names that somehow makes sense for a 90-year-old grandma and a 9-week-old baby simultaneously. Bonus points if your little Ruby is born in July and gets a ruby birthstone!

9 Delilah While your daughter will inevitably get asked, “What’s it like in New York City?” it is totally worth it for the name Delilah. The Bump says Delilah is a Biblical name that means “languishing, lovelorn, or seductive,” and it’s a darling choice that will easily grow with a child from pre-school to adult life. This name gives off major “I’m a kind person, but also don’t mess with me” vibes.

10 Gemma Gemma is a relatively common name in the U.K., but it only recently cracked the top 200 in the U.S. A name of Italian origin that means “precious stone,” according to Baby Names, Gemma strikes the perfect balance between being beautifully unique and being unheard of. Like Scarlett, Gemma is both soft and strong.

11 Eva The slightly less common sister of the extremely popular Ava, Eva packs a powerful punch in three short letters. Eva is a Hebrew name that means “life,” according to Nameberry, and has a feminine strength that makes it similar to Scarlett. Eva contains a lot of personality in a little package, just like your little one surely will.

12 Piper A musical alternative to Scarlett, Piper is a name that means “pipe or flute player,” according to Baby Names. It’s also fitting for the precious child that is about to keep you up at all hours with her own set of pipes! This is a unique choice for a unique little one.

13 Lucy Hendra Musonif / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Whether you use it as a nickname for Lucille or choose it as a standalone name, Lucy is one of those classic choices that you simply cannot go wrong with. Old-fashioned like Scarlett and every bit as timeless, a child named Lucy, which means “light” according to Baby Names, will undoubtedly be a ray of sunshine.

14 Eloise Millennial moms might know the name Eloise from the classic children’s books, and what an exuberant and one-of-a-kind character to name your own baby after! Eloise has all of the sophistication of Scarlett, plus a really bad*ss meaning. The French name means “famous warrior,” per Baby Names, and it’s bound to inspire your little warrior to always stand her ground.

15 Zoe Whether you spell it Zoe, Zoë, or Zoey, this is a name, like Scarlett, that simply feels powerful and vivacious. A Greek name that means “life” according to Nameberry, Zoe is a name that manages to be exciting and different without being totally out there.

16 Reese Scarlett, though used in every state in the country, will always sound a bit like a Southern belle. The same can be said for Reese — probably thanks to Reese Witherspoon’s precious twang. Reese is a gender neutral name that hasn’t broken into the top 100 yet, and its meaning — “passion, enthusiasm,” according to Baby Names — makes it even better.

17 Rose/Rosie If you’re really set on the red imagery of the name Scarlett, Rose or Rosie is another adorable option. A tribute to the iconic red flower, this is a classic name that, while often used as a middle name, deserves a starring role as a first name. If you’re a fan of longer names, add Rosemary and Rosalie to your list!

18 Della Della, an English name that means “of the nobility,” according to Baby Names, is an uncommon, old-fashioned name that deserves a Scarlett-esque comeback. Similar to wildly popular two-syllable names like Bella, Ava, Mia, and Emma, Della is a more unique alternative that will undoubtedly get your child a lifetime of compliments.

19 Josephine Parents searching for a vintage name similar to Scarlett should have Josephine on their name radar. The feminine version of the classic boy name Joseph, Josephine is a sophisticated name that will easily grow up with your child. Plus, it lends itself to plenty of fabulous nicknames, from Jojo to Josie to Effy.

20 Blair Many parents may think of the starring Gossip Girl character when they hear the name Blair... but is that a bad thing? The one-syllable Scottish name that Nameberry says means “dweller on the plain” feels as elevated and on-trend as Scarlett, and parents seeking a less common name will love that it’s nowhere near the top 100, according to the Social Security Administration.

21 Georgia The ideal name for your squishy little peach, the name Georgia is reminiscent of Scarlett in its southern feel. The name means “farmer,” according to Baby Names, which may be why it personally brings to mind a barefoot child happily running around outside.