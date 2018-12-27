Baby Names

54 Beautiful Baby Names Perfect For New Year's Eve Babies

Here’s to new beginnings.

New Year’s Eve means out with the old year, and in with a new one. It means starting fresh, making resolutions, and planning out the year ahead. And some will get to start a new journey on New Year’s Eve if they happen to be one of the very few people to have a baby on December 31. If you have a baby on New Year’s Eve, consider baby names that celebrate new beginnings.

Out of the 365 days in the year, New Year’s Eve is one of the least common days to be born in the United States. This could be for a lot of reasons, one being that some parents choose to schedule their births to avoid delivering on major days of celebration. Holidays like Christmas, Christmas Eve, and Halloween are among the less common birthdays as well.

But, New Year’s Eve can be a really special day to have a child, even though it’s a holiday in and of itself. Bringing life into the world is the best possible ending to your year, and you’ll get to start the next year off with a new person to love. You can even give them a name with a meaning that references the day they were born. You would be surprised how many names there are that mean “new” or reference something that has to do with New Year’s Eve. So, if you’re the type of person who likes names that have a significant meaning, see if you like any of these ones, all of which directly reference the end of the year.

The World Is Full Of Beautiful Names

The United States is a multicultural country, and there are so many gorgeous languages out there that reflect our multitudinous ethnicities. Why not dig deep into our own past and all its languages to find something for our children? These names are from all over the globe, and some reach far back in time. There's something beautiful about a name in an ancient language. It's of the time and also timeless.

  • Arata, Japanese for “fresh”
  • Bahaj, Indian for “celebration”
  • Joie, French for joy, is the way you’re probably feeling
  • Asher, Hebrew for “blessed” and “happy”
  • Maeva, Tahitian for “welcome”
  • Parousia, from the ancient Greek word for "arrival”
  • Novus, Latin for "new"
  • Xīn, pronounced "seen," is "new" in Mandarin
  • የፈኩ Yefeku, Amharic (an Ethiopian language) for "in bloom"
  • علولة Alula, Arabic for "first born”
  • Kati, Maori for "closing"
  • Selesai, Malay for "it is done"
  • Alba, Spanish for "dawn"
  • Dién, "new" in Hainanese

Fun New Year's Names

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

OK, this group is a little sillier, a little more tongue-in-cheek, but also just a group of really awesome names to use, taken from the celebrities and parties that surround the holiday. Think television show hosts, where and when the festivities happen, and even a little about what you drink that night.

  • Miley, as in, Miley Cyrus’ annual televised New Year’s Eve party
  • Midnight, when everyone celebrates the new year, just like you’ll celebrate your little one
  • Clark, after Dick Clark, the original host of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve
  • Ryan, Dick Clark’s replacement on the yearly NYE special
  • Felicity, which means “happiness”
  • Mariah, for Mariah Carey, even if she lip syncs every year
  • Crystal, the famous New Year’s Eve ball in New York City is made of crystal
  • Cohen, Andy Cohen hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage
  • Anderson, like Anderson Cooper, who co-hosts with Cohen
  • Cooper, if you don’t like Anderson, you could use Cooper
  • Eve, self explanatory
  • Eva, a cute twist on Eve
  • York, this name honors New York, where a lot of NYE festivities happen
  • Beso, Spanish for "kiss"
  • Ginny, which means “pure”

Pretty Names With Simple Meanings

There are myriad great names for kids born in the winter or at the year's end. Think of snowy names, or names that mean new beginnings or closure. They can be sweet or strong, but the effect remains. They reflect the time in which your baby is born. Some options from the list below are pretty obvious, while others might require a bit more explanation.

  • Skye, in reference to where you can see the fireworks on New Year’s Eve
  • Sylvester, like Pope St. Sylvester, the saint of New Year’s Eve
  • Noelle, which literally means Christmas and is perfect for the holiday season
  • Snow, in honor of the winter weather
  • Elsa, the ice queen from Disney’s Frozen
  • Amadeus after the composer Amadeus Mozart, who was born in January
  • Bach for the famous composer whose winter concerto is so beautiful
  • Avil, "renewal" in Lithuanian
  • Aleph, the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet
  • Holly, which is German for the bird dove, the symbol of peace
  • Winter, like the season
  • Aspen, the winter-y wonderland of the United States
  • Nicholas, like Saint Nicholas
  • Epiphany, which means “bringing light”
  • Antonio, for Antonio Vivaldi, the composer known for his "Four Seasons" symphony, of which "Winter" and "Spring" are the most-famous movements
  • Johann, Bach's first name
  • Sebastian, Bach's middle name
  • Wolfgang, Mozart's first name
  • Carol, which means “to celebrate in song”
  • January, for their first full month of life
  • December, for the month they were born
  • Fatiha, which means "first" in Arabic
  • Nyssa, a Greek name that means "new beginnings”
  • Eileen, which means “lively” — like New Year’s festivities
  • Anatole, a French name meaning "rising sun."

If the name you choose for your child references New Year’s Eve, it will forever remind you how lucky you were to start a new year with a brand new loved one.

