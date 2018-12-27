54 Beautiful Baby Names Perfect For New Year's Eve Babies
Here’s to new beginnings.
byRomper Staff
Updated:
Originally Published:
New Year’s Eve means out with the old year, and in with a new one. It means starting fresh, making resolutions, and planning out the year ahead. And some will get to start a new journey on New Year’s Eve if they happen to be one of the very few people to have a baby on December 31. If you have a baby on New Year’s Eve, consider baby names that celebrate new beginnings.
Out of the 365 days in the year, New Year’s Eve is one of the least common days to be born in the United States. This could be for a lot of reasons, one being that some parents choose to schedule their births to avoid delivering on major days of celebration. Holidays like Christmas, Christmas Eve, and Halloween are among the less common birthdays as well.
But, New Year’s Eve can be a really special day to have a child, even though it’s a holiday in and of itself. Bringing life into the world is the best possible ending to your year, and you’ll get to start the next year off with a new person to love. You can even give them a name with a meaning that references the day they were born. You would be surprised how many names there are that mean “new” or reference something that has to do with New Year’s Eve. So, if you’re the type of person who likes names that have a significant meaning, see if you like any of these ones, all of which directly reference the end of the year.
If the name you choose for your child references New Year’s Eve, it will forever remind you how lucky you were to start a new year with a brand new loved one.