54 Beautiful Baby Names Perfect For New Year's Eve Babies

New Year’s Eve means out with the old year, and in with a new one. It means starting fresh, making resolutions, and planning out the year ahead. And some will get to start a new journey on New Year’s Eve if they happen to be one of the very few people to have a baby on December 31. If you have a baby on New Year’s Eve, consider baby names that celebrate new beginnings.

Out of the 365 days in the year, New Year’s Eve is one of the least common days to be born in the United States. This could be for a lot of reasons, one being that some parents choose to schedule their births to avoid delivering on major days of celebration. Holidays like Christmas, Christmas Eve, and Halloween are among the less common birthdays as well.

But, New Year’s Eve can be a really special day to have a child, even though it’s a holiday in and of itself. Bringing life into the world is the best possible ending to your year, and you’ll get to start the next year off with a new person to love. You can even give them a name with a meaning that references the day they were born. You would be surprised how many names there are that mean “new” or reference something that has to do with New Year’s Eve. So, if you’re the type of person who likes names that have a significant meaning, see if you like any of these ones, all of which directly reference the end of the year.

The World Is Full Of Beautiful Names The United States is a multicultural country, and there are so many gorgeous languages out there that reflect our multitudinous ethnicities. Why not dig deep into our own past and all its languages to find something for our children? These names are from all over the globe, and some reach far back in time. There's something beautiful about a name in an ancient language. It's of the time and also timeless. Arata , Japanese for “fresh”

, Japanese for “fresh” Bahaj , Indian for “celebration”

, Indian for “celebration” Joie, French for joy, is the way you’re probably feeling

French for joy, is the way you’re probably feeling Asher , Hebrew for “blessed” and “happy”

, Hebrew for “blessed” and “happy” Maeva , Tahitian for “welcome”

, Tahitian for “welcome” Parousia , from the ancient Greek word for "arrival”

, from the ancient Greek word for "arrival” Novus , Latin for "new"

, Latin for "new" 新 Xīn , pronounced "seen," is "new" in Mandarin

, pronounced "seen," is "new" in Mandarin የፈኩ Yefeku , Amharic (an Ethiopian language) for "in bloom"

, Amharic (an Ethiopian language) for "in bloom" علولة Alula , Arabic for "first born”

, Arabic for "first born” Kati , Maori for "closing"

, Maori for "closing" Selesai , Malay for "it is done"

, Malay for "it is done" Alba , Spanish for "dawn"

, Spanish for "dawn" Dién, "new" in Hainanese

Fun New Year's Names Anchiy/E+/Getty Images OK, this group is a little sillier, a little more tongue-in-cheek, but also just a group of really awesome names to use, taken from the celebrities and parties that surround the holiday. Think television show hosts, where and when the festivities happen, and even a little about what you drink that night. Miley , as in, Miley Cyrus’ annual televised New Year’s Eve party

, as in, Miley Cyrus’ annual televised New Year’s Eve party Midnight , when everyone celebrates the new year, just like you’ll celebrate your little one

, when everyone celebrates the new year, just like you’ll celebrate your little one Clark , after Dick Clark, the original host of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

, after Dick Clark, the original host of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Ryan , Dick Clark’s replacement on the yearly NYE special

, Dick Clark’s replacement on the yearly NYE special Felicity , which means “happiness”

, which means “happiness” Mariah , for Mariah Carey, even if she lip syncs every year

, for Mariah Carey, even if she lip syncs every year Crystal , the famous New Year’s Eve ball in New York City is made of crystal

, the famous New Year’s Eve ball in New York City is made of crystal Cohen , Andy Cohen hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage

, Andy Cohen hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage Anderson , like Anderson Cooper, who co-hosts with Cohen

, like Anderson Cooper, who co-hosts with Cohen Cooper , if you don’t like Anderson, you could use Cooper

, if you don’t like Anderson, you could use Cooper Eve , self explanatory

, self explanatory Eva , a cute twist on Eve

, a cute twist on Eve York , this name honors New York, where a lot of NYE festivities happen

, this name honors New York, where a lot of NYE festivities happen Beso , Spanish for "kiss"

, Spanish for "kiss" Ginny, which means “pure”

Pretty Names With Simple Meanings There are myriad great names for kids born in the winter or at the year's end. Think of snowy names, or names that mean new beginnings or closure. They can be sweet or strong, but the effect remains. They reflect the time in which your baby is born. Some options from the list below are pretty obvious, while others might require a bit more explanation. Skye, in reference to where you can see the fireworks on New Year’s Eve

in reference to where you can see the fireworks on New Year’s Eve Sylvester , like Pope St. Sylvester, the saint of New Year’s Eve

, like Pope St. Sylvester, the saint of New Year’s Eve Noelle , which literally means Christmas and is perfect for the holiday season

, which literally means Christmas and is perfect for the holiday season Snow , in honor of the winter weather

, in honor of the winter weather Elsa , the ice queen from Disney’s Frozen

, the ice queen from Disney’s Frozen Amadeus after the composer Amadeus Mozart, who was born in January

after the composer Amadeus Mozart, who was born in January Bach for the famous composer whose winter concerto is so beautiful

for the famous composer whose winter concerto is so beautiful Avil, "renewal" in Lithuanian

"renewal" in Lithuanian Aleph, the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet

the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet Holly , which is German for the bird dove, the symbol of peace

, which is German for the bird dove, the symbol of peace Winter , like the season

, like the season Aspen , the winter-y wonderland of the United States

, the winter-y wonderland of the United States Nicholas , like Saint Nicholas

, like Saint Nicholas Epiphany , which means “bringing light”

, which means “bringing light” Antonio, for Antonio Vivaldi, the composer known for his "Four Seasons" symphony, of which "Winter" and "Spring" are the most-famous movements

for Antonio Vivaldi, the composer known for his "Four Seasons" symphony, of which "Winter" and "Spring" are the most-famous movements Johann, Bach's first name

Bach's first name Sebastian, Bach's middle name

Bach's middle name Wolfgang, Mozart's first name

Mozart's first name Carol , which means “to celebrate in song”

, which means “to celebrate in song” January , for their first full month of life

, for their first full month of life December , for the month they were born

, for the month they were born Fatiha, which means "first" in Arabic

which means "first" in Arabic Nyssa, a Greek name that means "new beginnings”

a Greek name that means "new beginnings” Eileen , which means “lively” — like New Year’s festivities

, which means “lively” — like New Year’s festivities Anatole, a French name meaning "rising sun."

If the name you choose for your child references New Year’s Eve, it will forever remind you how lucky you were to start a new year with a brand new loved one.