Best C-Section Ever

12 Moms On The Surprising Joy Of Their C-Sections

Cesareans get a bad rep, but they come with many unsung benefits — beyond, you know, getting the baby out.

by Jamie Kenney

A Cesarean is major surgery and can inspire a lot of feelings, but many people who've had one describe it as a positive experience. Why don’t we talk more about the upsides? Here's what 12 new parents loved about their C-sections.

After an emergency C-section with my first due to prematurity, I was really happy to have a safe and cohesive plan for the second. I didn't want any unknowns, so planning for it went a long way with easing my anxieties.

Nutan, 43

