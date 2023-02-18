We all want to raise strong, resilient, empowered little girls, and that goal can start with the very first thing we give them: their name! Here are some of our favorite strong girl names that reflect power, intelligence, authority, and even fierceness.

Names that mean strength

Bree: This Irish name means not only “strength,” but “power.” The same root can be found in the name Briana

Nyathera: This name comes to us from the Kisii region of Kenya and means "she survived."

Valen: A gender neutral name that comes from the same root where we get names like Valerie and Valentina, Valen means "healthy and strong."

Olori: A title in addition to a name that means "queen consort" in the Yoruba of West Africa.

Gabriella: This name comes from Hebrew and means "God is my strength."

Cassandra: We could not be more obsessed with this name or its meaning— "she who shines and excels over men." Girl yas.

Xandra: Like Cassandra, this name also comes from Greek and means "defender of mankind."

Hero: This name given to one of the heroines of Much Ado About Nothing speaks for itself!

Cyrene: This beautiful Persian name means "throne."

This beautiful Persian name means “throne.” Adira: “Strong, noble, and powerful” define this lovely Hebrew name.

Names inspired by strong women

Maya: Angelou; American poet and activist.

Angelou; American poet and activist. Boudica: Ancient Queen of the Britons who defended her people from invading Romans alongside her daughters. Her name means “victorious woman.”

Ancient Queen of the Britons who defended her people from invading Romans alongside her daughters. Her name means “victorious woman.” Malala: Yousafzai; activist and women’s rights advocate who was the youngest person ever to win a Nobel Peace Prize.

Yousafzai; activist and women’s rights advocate who was the youngest person ever to win a Nobel Peace Prize. Eleanor: Whether you’re talking about Roosevelt or Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, this is a beautiful name given to powerful women. It means “lighthearted.”

Whether you’re talking about Roosevelt or Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, this is a beautiful name given to powerful women. It means “lighthearted.” Esther: The Jewish Queen who saved her people from genocide while exiled in Persia.

The Jewish Queen who saved her people from genocide while exiled in Persia. Yael: Another heroine of the Bible, Yael single-handedly took out an enemy general and delivered an important victory to the Israelite army.

Another heroine of the Bible, Yael single-handedly took out an enemy general and delivered an important victory to the Israelite army. Harriet: Tubman; abolitionist, Union spy, and all-around American bad*ss.

Tubman; abolitionist, Union spy, and all-around American bad*ss. Ruby: Bridges; at just 6 years old this little queen stood up to hatred and racism and desegregated her Louisiana school.

Bridges; at just 6 years old this little queen stood up to hatred and racism and desegregated her Louisiana school. Amelia: Earhart; the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean, paving the way for generations of female aviators.

Earhart; the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean, paving the way for generations of female aviators. Cleo: As in “Cleopatra,” the last queen of Egypt. You could go with the full name, but we think Cleo is gorgeous; it means “to make famous.”

Names inspired by goddesses

Athena: The Greek goddess of wisdom and battle strategy.

The Greek goddess of wisdom and battle strategy. Durga: The powerful Hindu mother goddess is associated with strength, protection, motherhood, and more. She has many different names – all good options, TBH – and Durga means “the invincible one.”

The powerful Hindu mother goddess is associated with strength, protection, motherhood, and more. She has many different names – all good options, TBH – and Durga means “the invincible one.” Freya: The Norse goddess of love, beauty, fertility, sex, war, gold, and magic. Her name is also spelled Freyja.

The Norse goddess of love, beauty, fertility, sex, war, gold, and magic. Her name is also spelled Freyja. Artemis: The virginal Greek goddess of the moon and hunting.

The virginal Greek goddess of the moon and hunting. Kali: The Hindu goddess of ultimate power, time, destruction and change.

The Hindu goddess of ultimate power, time, destruction and change. Brigid: In Irish mythology, Brigid is the goddess of healing, pottery, and blacksmithing.

In Irish mythology, Brigid is the goddess of healing, pottery, and blacksmithing. Gaia: The Greek goddess of the earth and mother to many of the great Olympians.

The Greek goddess of the earth and mother to many of the great Olympians. Lakshmi: The Hindu goddess of wealth, good fortune, youth, and beauty.

The Hindu goddess of wealth, good fortune, youth, and beauty. Mayari: In Tagalog mythology, Mayari is the goddess of night and the moon, war and revolution, equality, and strength.

In Tagalog mythology, Mayari is the goddess of night and the moon, war and revolution, equality, and strength. Nyx: The Greek goddess and personification of the night.

Strong girl names for warrior girls

Brenna: This variation of the Scandinavian name Brenda means “sword.”

This variation of the Scandinavian name Brenda means “sword.” Bellatrix: Not just the name of the evil witch in Harry Potter! Bellatrix comes from Latin and means “female warrior.”

Not just the name of the evil witch in Harry Potter! Bellatrix comes from Latin and means “female warrior.” Harlow: This English name was originally a surname but has become more popular in recent years as a first name. It means “battle hill.”

This English name was originally a surname but has become more popular in recent years as a first name. It means “battle hill.” Xiomara: This Spanish/Basque name means “battle ready.”

This Spanish/Basque name means “battle ready.” Matilda: Given to early queens of England, this name of Germanic origin means “mighty in battle.”

Given to early queens of England, this name of Germanic origin means “mighty in battle.” Valkyrie: In Norse mythology, the valkyrie were a host of supernatural warrior women who would escort those who had fallen in battle into the halls of Valhalla.

In Norse mythology, the valkyrie were a host of supernatural warrior women who would escort those who had fallen in battle into the halls of Valhalla. Zelda: Not just the elven princess in a video game! This name derives from the Germanic name “Griselda” and means “dark battle” or “grey fighting maiden.”

Not just the elven princess in a video game! This name derives from the Germanic name “Griselda” and means “dark battle” or “grey fighting maiden.” Alessia: This Italian name means “defending warrior.”

This Italian name means “defending warrior.” Jasira: In Swahili, this name means “bold and courageous.”

In Swahili, this name means “bold and courageous.” Hilda: We don’t know why so many rad warrior woman names come from German, but this name means “battle maiden.”

And, of course, another option is to name your girl after a strong woman in your own life. There is an endless supply of women out there to inspire a name for your strong girl.