Here's What Astrology Has To Say About Getting Pregnant On New Year's Eve

If you're trying to have a baby, it's good to get a little distracted by fun, inane superstitions every once in awhile, because, heck, trying to conceive — or, TTC — is stressful AF and laughing about it can only help. Plus, most people are at least a little superstitious if you stop to think about it. If you're TTC, you’re probably thinking about the scientific aspects of it all. But it might be fun for you to ask, what does astrology say about getting pregnant on New Year's Eve? Because honestly, it's good to know all the angles.

The winter season is a popular time to conceive. This might be because so many people, even those who are actively TTC, are out at parties and don't get home until very late at night, and often, very inebriated. You probably get home and pass right out (after drinking a few glasses of water). But, the people who aren’t too tired will likely have their New Year’s wish come true, astrologically speaking.

Astrologers predict a lot of people will conceive on New Year’s Eve 2023 and New Year’s Day in 2024. This is because Jupiter rules fertility and comes out of retrograde on December 30 — which means it will be supercharged on the few days after. “[Retrograde is] when a planet is changing speeds in the sky. [When it’s done] doing that, it's supercharged, it almost kind of takes over the sky,” explains Narayana Montúfar, an astrologer and author of the book Moon Signs.

The moon, which also has effects on fertility and feminine energy, will be in Virgo on the last day of the year. Montúfar says the moon will “connect harmoniously with Jupiter in Taurus,” starting around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 31.

So what does conceiving on New Year’s Eve mean, astrologically?

According to traditional astrology, babies conceived on the night of New Year's Eve will likely be born to Libra or Virgo, which are two very different star signs: Virgo is the maiden or virgin sign. It represents a pure spirit who is fertile and wise. Libras are an interesting dichotomy of fair-minded and yet, they can hold a grudge.

Astrology is connected to mythology, and according to the ancient Roman mythology, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are a celebration of the god, Janus, the god of change. New beginnings means that to become pregnant during this festival would fall right in line with their merry making parties and altar worship, and very lucky, just like babies who are born on New Year’s Day.

If you're lucky enough to make a baby on the first or last day of the year, know that your child will be born in the most popular birth month — September. So plan on spending oodles of dough on parties around that time of year, not only for your kid’s party, but also their friends’, and your friends' kids’. As for their lot in life astrologically speaking? A wise Virgo with calm energy or a peacemaking Libra with a tendency to hold a grudge might be headed your way in 40 weeks time.