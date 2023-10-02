I don’t know about you, but I’ve been dealing with acne since I was about 14 years old. For years I hoped that as I grew up, my hormones would calm down and just let me be great. I’m in my 20s now, and acne is still something I struggle with regularly. After years of investing in tons of skin care products (drugstore and high-end), facials, and fancy tools and gadgets, I’ve learned a few things about my oily, acne-prone skin: less is more, natural ingredients are best, and consistency is key. One product you’ll forever find in my medicine cabinet is a box of the Alba Botanica Acnedote Pimple Patches.

Seriously, why aren’t more people raving about Alba Botanica? My skin loves their products, and these zit-busting patches are no exception. You simply peel off a small, circular patch and place it over whatever pimple is currently ruining your vibe. It provides a protective barrier to prevent more irritation, keeps you from picking, and draws out the fluid (*gag*) from deep within. Whenever I have an occasion where I need my skin to look its best (which is usually when it decides to look its worst), I can always rely on the Acnedote Pimple Patches to transform my skin in a short amount of time.

Stats

Price: $7.99 at Target, but I can usually find them two or three dollars cheaper at TJ Maxx. (They’re also sold at Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Fresh Market for varying prices, and on Amazon.)

The science & ingredients

Hydrocolloid bandages are usually used to cover wounds that heal better without drying out all the way, and someone, somewhere must have discovered they work wonders on pimples. Pimple patches are just small hydrocolloid dots. They adhere to the skin and work to absorb all of the gross gunk and bacteria in a zit without you having to pop it (which we all know can lead to scarring).

By this point, we savvy shoppers know what brand marketing teams are doing when they package a product in green and white tones with a minimalist layout: The design screams, “I’m natural and good for you,” even when the product lacks the ingredients or certifications to back these claims. But Alba Botanica’s hydrocolloid patches actually match their branding. They’re infused with just four plant-based ingredients:

Tea tree leaf oil: An antibacterial and anti-fungal compound that has been scientifically proven to fight acne

An antibacterial and anti-fungal compound that has been scientifically proven to fight acne Witch hazel : An anti-inflammatory ingredient that constricts and dries out pimples

: An anti-inflammatory ingredient that constricts and dries out pimples Lentil fruit extract: A softening and smoothing agent that contains high levels of vitamin B5, which attracts moisture to the skin

A softening and smoothing agent that contains high levels of vitamin B5, which attracts moisture to the skin Parsley extract: Another compound with anti-fungal and antibacterial properties that also helps regulate skin’s oil production

Bonus points: The product is 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free, and free of sulfates, parabens, artificial coloring, synthetic fragrances, and rubber latex (for those who might have an allergy).

How I use the Alba Botanica Acnedote Pimple Patches

My favorite way to use these patches is wearing them overnight. After cleansing my skin before bed, I apply the patches where needed and continue with the rest of my nightly skin care (avoiding applying anything over the patch). When I wake up, my pimples are usually gone, or at least significantly smaller. For the more stubborn spots, I’ll repeat that process for a second night and they always disappear after that.

For me, this product moved up in rank from good to great when I used it to treat my recurring hormonal cystic acne. For months I kept getting the same annoying, painful cluster of cystic acne during my menstrual cycle. The pimples never came to a head no matter how much I picked and probed at them. Instead the acne stayed under my skin’s surface — inflamed, red, and painful — where I couldn’t do much to shrink them. Every month, like clockwork, once the old pimples began to heal and the scars were finally fading, my period would come back and bring more new, unwelcome little friends.

Once I realized these pimples were caused by my cycle, I decided to take preventative measures. A week before my period was scheduled to arrive, I started applying the Alba Botanica patches and tons of tea tree oil (I read up on its supposed acne-busting benefits) to my problem areas, even before the acne appeared, and continued it nightly until my cycle was over. After two or three months, the cystic acne began to shrink and my scars gradually disappeared, until both were gone for good. I am beyond grateful for these patches because they brought the painfully large cysts to the surface of my skin, where my other skin care products could actually treat them, instead of them staying deep and painful.

And while I personally haven’t tried wearing the patches under makeup, I’ve seen people on social media do it so they can shrink their pimples during the daytime. I can’t vouch for how it looks myself, but food for thought.

Pros & cons

Pros:

They’re made with natural, clean ingredients with names you can actually read.

They work quickly, even on cystic acne.

They’re easy to travel with.

The box includes two size options for large and small pimples.

The patches stay in place, so you don’t have to worry about them moving around while you sleep.

Cons:

While these patches go on invisible, as they begin to pull all of the gunk out of your skin, they start to turn white. They’re great for overnight use, but if you plan to wear them during the day, you only have a couple of hours before they start becoming noticeable.

Witch hazel can be too drying or irritating for some people’s skin, according to forums about treating acne at home. If you’re sensitive to witch hazel, you should probably opt for a different brand of pimple patch.

The final verdict

There are plenty of pimple patches on the market, but I love the Alba Botanica ones in particular because of their clean, natural ingredients. They have quickly become a staple in my routine, and I can always depend on them if my skin decides to betray me and get a pimple the day before I have an event. I like to travel with them in case I or anyone I’m traveling with gets an unwelcome visitor, and they always work in a pinch.

The TL;DR

For anyone who gets pimples and wants them gone ASAP, these are for you. They work super fast without breaking the bank.

