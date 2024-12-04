New moms do a lot of giving — they go through pregnancy and all its possible discomforts and complications, give birth, and give all of themselves to their new baby’s care when they arrive. Everyone deserves some special gifts during the holidays, but this is a perfect opportunity to really give back to the new mother in your life for all she has done this year. Maybe she’s given you a list already or mentioned a new perfume or sweater she’d love, but if you need some inspiration on gifts for new moms this holiday season, we’ve got you covered.

For starters, diapers are off the list. (I mean, unless she specifically asks for them.) And don’t gift her a bunch of stuff meant for the baby, or those “Mama” T-shirts you see in all the AI-generated Facebook ads. You need to really think about her and what she wants and needs right now. Is she always taking walks with her baby? Would she appreciate the gift of convenience? Would she love nothing more than snuggling her baby on the couch in the world’s most perfect robe? Sometimes she wants a practical gift — like a water jug she can fill once and stay hydrated all day — and sometimes she’d like something pretty, like the sweetest bracelet.

But no matter what, you’ve got to give her something that makes her feel seen and loved. And this list of gifts for new moms will do just that.

A Plush Robe She’ll Actually *Want* To Wear Ugg Women's Aarti Long $127.95 See on Amazon This machine-washable, hooded house robe is like a hug with a tie — a perfectly cozy dose of “treat yourself” for new moms who just can’t with clothes by day and/or run cold during midnight feedings. With pockets big enough to hold a phone, pacifier, bottle, nipple cream, burp cloth, or whatever else a new mom is toting around the house, this plush robe is a gift she’ll actually use. (Yes, there’s a running joke about gifting moms a “robe.” But this one isn’t terrible.)

The Minimalist Mama Bracelet Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet Gorjana $78 See On Gorjana Jewelry is often a win, but if the new mom in your life isn’t into birthstone necklaces or big rings spelling out her kids’ names, this minimalist mama ID bracelet may just be the perfect gift. It’s adjustable, nice and light, and goes with anything so she can wear it all the time.

A Bougie Candle No352 Leather & Cedar Candle Lumira $85 see on lumira As a new mom who has just done nine months’ hard time, given birth, and is now throwing all of herself into newborn care, it’s really nice to get a gift that’s 100% about her. If she loves candles and fragrances, Lumira has a variety of elevated scents that’ll make her house smell like a hotel (this one is a spicy vanilla and leather concoction). They’re perfect to light when guests are coming over and she feels like she can still smell this morning’s spit-up somewhere, or when her partner takes the baby so she can have a bath and chill.

A Universal Double Cup Holder for Strollers Accmor Stroller Double Cup Holder $17.99 See on Amazon Whether she uses this double cup holder for her water and her coffee, a bottle and an extra bottle, or none of the above because she forgot them all, this stroller prop is the equivalent of giving a new mom an extra hand. Bonus: This model offers a phone slot for easy access on the go.

A Jumbo Cup Stanley Quencher Flowstate Tumbler - 40 Oz. Stanley $45 See On Stanley New moms deep into sleep deprivation won’t care if they’ve got an it-girl water bottle. But they might wonder if they drank any water at all today? And why they are so freaking thirsty, like, all of the time now? Help a new mom out with a 40-oz. insulated tumbler. If she fills it even just once a day, that’s a win.

An Everyday Clothing Rental Gift Card Nuuly Gift Card Nuuly $150 See On Nuuly It’s a well-honored tradition of postpartum motherhood to feel like you need a whole new closet. Whether you need different sizes or just feel like your old clothes aren’t what you want anymore, every new mom gets it. With a one-month Nuuly subscription, new moms can try up to six different styles, a gateway to exiting pajamas if they feel moved to do so. This is a great way for them to try out new things without a lot of commitment, and honestly feels a bit like playing dress-up. Gift cards can be purchased for as little as $20 or up to $1,500.

An Easier Way To Read Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) $159.99 See on Amazon Even for the most dedicated physical book lovers, it can be hard to read your latest page-turner with one hand while breastfeeding or lug a book around in an overstuffed diaper bag. Kindles are lightweight, hold a charge for-eh-ver, and unlike if you try to read on your phone, you won’t end up just doomscrolling on social media. Plus, they come in cute colors now.

The Warmest Stroller Mitts Warmmuffs Checker Berber Stroller Mitts 7AM Enfants $0 See On 7AM Enfants Getting out is often essential for a new mom, whether she needs a change of scenery or just wants to listen to a podcast while her baby snoozes. For those cold months, gift her the world’s coziest stroller mitts, which are insulated, cup the hands to protect them from the elements, and remain velcroed to the stroller handle for easy release when baby needs something. I particularly like the water-resistant checkered style, which presents a bit of a color contrast to stimulate the teeny tiny brain being pushed.

A Photo-Printing Subscription Mootsh Egift Card Mootsh $48 See On Mootsh No matter how many photos a new mom took of her baby bump, just guess how many she’s printed? ZERO. Give her a head start on baby photos with a subscription to Mootsh. For $16/month, they send a reminder to select 10 favorite snapshots from your phone, then print and deliver the set. When the postpartum fog finally lifts, you can follow up with a frame or a baby book for her to fill, easy peasy. You can also purchase subscriptions at these prices: $48 for 3 months, $96 for 6 months, or $192 for 12 months.

The Gift Of Dinner Already Figured Out Seamless Gift Card Seamless See on Seamless This gift card really can’t be beat — a Seamless gift card is the ultimate joy. It’s the gift of sushi. It’s the gift of pizza. It’s the gift of no grocery shopping and no dishes and no meal plan, and look, it’s just the gift she wants, OK?

A Low-Stakes Family Photo Shoot Shoott Photo Shoot Package Shoott $30 See On Shoott Speaking of photos, family photo shoots can be so special, but they’re often pricey and require knowing a family’s schedule pretty well before you can gift it. But if the new mom in your life needs some family photos, give her a gift card to Shoott. The brand offers photo shoots in most major cities (check to be sure it applies to the new mom’s area), and you only pay for the shots you purchase. Gift cards can be purchased in any increment, too.

Everyone will be so excited to shop for a new baby this holiday season, but making sure the new mom in your life feels loved and appreciated, too, is the best gift of all.