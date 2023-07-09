The Best Early Prime Day Deals On Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
After a lot of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Officially set for Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, Amazon will discount some of the site’s most popular items. Of course, if you’re familiar with the holiday, you know that there are also plenty of early deals to watch out for. Need some help in navigating the discounts? Keep an eye on this page for the best deals spotted by our team of editors.
Not a Prime member? Click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. 55% Off This Anti-Fatigue Mat For Comfort In The Kitchen
This anti-fatigue mat from WISELIFE will help your circulation while you're prepping dinner or getting the dishes washed. It's made from PVC that won't collect dust or dirt and serves as a quick and easy way to add a pop of color to your kitchen decor. Its nonslip backing will ensure it stays in place, so you don't have to worry about slipping. It's available in a wide variety of patterns and sizes to best fit your individual space.
49% Off A BLUEAIR Air Purifier For Medium & Large Rooms
Designed for medium to large rooms (up to 800 square feet) in the home or office, this powerful air purifier uses HEPA filtration to capture up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants including smoke particles, pollen, allergens, and mold. Its sleek design and quiet fans let it slip seamlessly into nearly any situation with ease.
46% Off This Silky Satin Pillowcase
Pillowcases can make all the difference when it comes to a good night of sleep. These satin pillowcases feel as smooth as silk and have an envelope closure to help make sure they stay on all night long. They don't wrinkle easily, and can even help pamper your skin and hair. You can buy them in 37 gorgeous colors and five sizes, including a case that'll fit your favorite body pillow.
60% Off This Ionic Hair Dryer That’ll Dry Your Strands Super Fast
This quiet ionic hair dryer is pro-quality, thanks to its high-speed motor and bio-ceramic technology that dries hair ultra-fast. It's lightweight, making it perfect for travel, and it leaves hair silky-smooth. Nab it today while it's massively marked down.
25% Off These Smart Plugs That Allow You To Control Electronics With Your Voice
These smart plugs will let you flawlessly control your home electronics by voice command through your Alexa, Echo, or Google Home device. Using the app, you can even control your lights while you're not at home, which is convenient during vacations and weekends off. Setup is pretty straightforward, even if you're not too tech-savvy, which is one of the many reasons why these plugs have over 66,000 five-star reviews.
29% Off This BLUEAIR Air Purifier With Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews
This powerhouse purifier can clean the air in a 722 square-foot room in just 60 minutes, and is built with BLUEAIR's "HEPASilent" technology so it operates so quietly that you'll forget it's there. It has three modes you can choose between, quiet mode, everyday mode, and boost mode, so you can pick the perfect one for your space and needs. With over 5,000 five-star Amazon ratings and a 4.6-star overall rating, this purifier is one of the most well-loved models on the market. Reviewers say it works well for allergies, wildfire smoke, and other outdoor air pollutants, making quick work of purifying your space. One fan raves, "I have TWO because they are TOO good to not have." And while many of BLUEAIR's smart air purifiers are on sale right now, this one offers so much bang for your buck.
63% Off These Versatile Zip-Up Storage Bags
These extra-large blanket storage bags are made of a breathable, non-woven fabric, so you don't have to worry about your extra bedding or winter sweaters getting dusty or moist when they're in storage. Unlike other storage bags, these hold a lot — up to one chunky comforter, three blankets, or 25 pieces of clothing — and you'll be able to see what's inside with the clear storage window.
30% Off This Brightening Turmeric Face Scrub
Treat your skin with this skin-brightening turmeric face scrub, which comes with its own heart-shaped applicator. Aside from the turmeric, the formula includes skin-friendly ingredients like lemon extract, organic cinnamon, chamomile extract, and raw manuka honey. This face scrub will leave skin feeling soft without leaving any greasy residue behind.
20% Off This Plant-Based Sparkling Water With Just 3 Ingredients
A soda alternative that's naturally sweetened from maple water and contains electrolytes, prebiotics, and antioxidants — yes, it's about to become your new favorite sparkling drink. The ultra-hydrating, plant-based beverage is perfect for daily sipping or post-workout, and fans especially love the refreshing blackberry lemon flavor. Plus, it's a smart choice for the environment since it helps preserve natural forest and its habitat.
25% This Electric quip Toothbrush that Tracks Your Brushing Habits
This quip electric toothbrush packs a lot of features into a slim, lightweight profile. It’s rechargeable and uses sonic vibrations to help you achieve a thorough clean. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and has a companion app for smartphones, where you can see how well you’re brushing and access oral hygiene tips. American Dental Association accepted, the toothbrush has soft bristles that are suitable even for those with sensitive gums, and you can sign up to get replacement heads delivered every three months so you never run out.
43% Off This Turkish Beach Towel That Comes In 40 Prints
If you're heading to the beach, you might want to bring this Turkish beach towel from Bay Laurel with you. Not only is it lightweight and easy to throw in with your luggage, but it also dries quickly and repels sand, meaning there'll be less in your car on the way home from the beach. Available in 40 beach-worthy prints, it even comes with its own bag that you can store it in during or after your trip.
31% Off This Set Of Customizable Under-Sink Organizers
Perfect to store items above or below your sink, this pack of two organizers is a great way to sort anything you want, from kitchen detergents to vitamins. Each organizer has a convenient pull-out drawer for even more storage. Assembly only takes minutes, and no tools are required. With a stackable design, you can even raise the height of your organizers, maximizing your space even more.
20% Off These Hair Claws With A 4.8-Star Overall Rating
Perfect for hair of all types, these large hair claw clips are a great, fashion-forward way to take control of your 'do. The clips open at nearly 180 degrees, and work on both wet and dry hair. With an impressive 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon and over 7,000 glowing five-star reviews, these cute clips are an everyday essential to many shoppers.
40% Off This 1-Year Supply Of Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets
A dirty dishwasher isn't doing you — or your dishes — any favors. Make deep-cleaning and deodorizing a breeze with this 24-pack of dishwasher cleaner tablets. The citric acid descaling formula helps remove grime, grease, and hard water along with leaving a refreshing lemon scent. Pop one in once or twice a month.
63% Off This Versatile Continuous-Spray Fine Misting Bottle
The gentle, continuous, even mist that comes from this spray bottle is more satisfying than it should be. Whether you're using it for hairstyling or household projects like ironing, cleaning, or watering plants, the brand says 98% of the liquid inside will be dispensed, wasting nary a drop. Also satisfying.
42% Off This L’Oreal Mascara With 65,000+ 5-Star Reviews
With over 65,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this L'Oreal Paris mascara is a fan favorite for one simple reason: It makes your lashes look five times thicker. Despite giving you a full look, it has a clump-proof formula that only gets better as you build.
77% Off This Set Of Precise Makeup Puffs
This set of six triangular makeup puffs can be used wet or dry to apply foundation, BB cream, sunscreen, pressed or loose powder, or even eye shadow. Their unique shape allows you to precisely apply makeup and they have earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon. Several multi-packs in different colors are available in the listing.
54% Off These Highly Absorbent, Yet Quick Drying Bath Mats
These popular bathroom rugs — which are designed with soft chenille and microfiber fabrics — are highly absorbent and quick-drying. They're also backed with rubber for some extra grip, and two different sizes are included with the purchase: 24 by 27 inches and 30 by 20 inches. The duo is available in 14 colors.
50% Off These Popular Levi’s Shorts
In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 24,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."
24% Off This Popular Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin
This vitamin C serum is a certified hit, with over 12,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who say it’s “magic in a bottle” and that they can “feel the lifting and tightening after [it’s] applied”. Formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this facial serum is made to give you glowing skin — and some reviewers report it even clears up acne scarring. “My scars are also gone after 2 years of using and even if I have a new breakout that gives me a pigmentation this serum with get rid of it in less than two weeks,” one shopper wrote.
45% Off This Easy-To-Wear Floral Cardigan
This lightweight and airy chiffon cardigan is perfect to bring with you on vacation. With an open front, it's great to layer on top of tanks, tees, and even bathing suits for a little extra coverage. Over 34,000 reviewers gave it a five-star rating, with many noting that it always gets them compliments. Available in sizes up to 5X, this versatile piece comes in over 40 gorgeous patterns.
27% Off A Plumping Lip Balm
It’s hard to beat a lip balm with three types of collagen, peptides, and plant stem cells as a way to add hydration and plumpness to your lips. The collagen helps smooth lips and fill in lip lines, serving also a healer of dry, cracked lips. “I’ve gotten lip filler in the past, and this collagen lip balm seems to work like, almost as well!” a reviewer shared. “My lips look so pretty and plump.”
65% Off This Comfy Tank Dress That’s Available In Lots Of Prints
It's no surprise this comfy dress has racked up over 6,400 five-star reviews on Amazon; it features a lightweight rayon-polyester blend and comes in a wide range of pretty patterns including florals, watercolor-inspired swirls, and paisley. It's just as great as a cover-up at the beach as it is paired with wedge sandals for a night out.
25% Off A Convenient Outlet Extender With 9 Slots
This surge protector and outlet extender can add so many extra outlets to your standard plug. It has five AC outlets, three USB ports, and one USB-C port, and also functions as a surge protector for your devices. Plus, this popular pick has racked up an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews.
58% Off A Bali T-Shirt Bra With More Than 25,000 5-Star Reviews
This Bali T-shirt bra is equally built for comfort and function, thanks to its convertible straps, breathable cups, supportive underwire, and U-shaped back to keep straps from slipping. The lightweight bra comes in 10 colors and a wide range of sizes. It’s earned more than 25,000 positive ratings on Amazon, and right now you can snag it for a serious discount.
46% Off This Viral Serum That’s Incredibly Hydrating
This hydrating serum from COSRX has earned more than 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and has gone viral many times over for its ability to hydrate and repair skin. Packaged in a convenient pump bottle, the rich formula features a hydrating combination of snail mucin and sodium hyaluronate. And now is your chance to stock up on this Korean skin care favorite for cheap.
44% Off This Popular Volumizing L’Oreal Mascara
For full and glamorous-looking lashes, try the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara. It has an impressive cult following with more than 75,000 five-star ratings and many reviewers often compare this popular drugstore pick to pricy higher-end mascaras. The best part? No flaking, smudging, or clumping here!
40% Off These Silicone Baking Mats With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating
These silicone baking mats are a best-seller on Amazon, with nearly 100,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. Why do people love these so much? They eliminate the need for single-use products like parchment paper or aluminum foil while also providing a non-stick, grease-free surface for roasting veggies and baking cookies. They're oven-safe up to 480 degrees, so they can be used for a wide variety of recipes.
40% Off This Hands-Free Neck Fan That Lasts For Up To 16 Hours Per Charge
This portable neck fan is a great accessory to bring with you on vacation. Made to fit around your neck, this fan has three speeds and runs up to 16 hours, depending on which mode you use. With 78 air outlets, it'll feel like you constantly have a cool breeze following you. It has just one button, making it easy to use, and can recharge using its USB-C interface.
33% Off These Corner Shower Caddies That Can Hold Up To 40 Pounds
Make your shower look more polished with this corner shower caddy. The rustproof caddy adds two tiers of storage, plus room for a bar of soap and 12 (!) hooks for loofahs, facial massagers, and more. And best of all, no drilling is required — the L-shaped stainless steel shelves stick to shower wall corners using super-strong adhesive. Once they're up, they'll be able to hold up to 40 pounds.
33% Off This Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit
With this dryer vent cleaner kit, you'll be able to remove years of lint build-up that's been living in your vent — not only will this help your dryer run more safely, but it'll also make it work better. The hose attachment fits most vacuums and has a 3.5-foot-long neck to access those hard-to-reach spots. "I could not believe all the lint this sucked up out of my dryer," one reviewer shared. "I also used it under my refrigerator and hard-to-reach areas."
66% Off This Wireless Playtex Bra
Available in a range of shades and sizes, this full-coverage wireless bra from Playtex will provide you comfort and support all day long. Made from nylon and spandex, it's designed with high sides and fuller cups to prevent any spillage. Plus, the wide straps and a smooth back help lift and support.
55% Off This Amazon Fire TV Stick With 4K
The most powerful Fire Stick available, this model is 40% faster than its predecessor, allowing for quicker app loading and smoother navigation. Use it to stream more than one million movies and TV episodes. The remote allows for Alexa-assisted voice searching for your convenience and is compatible with next-gen Wi-Fi 6.