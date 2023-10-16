Hailey and Justin Bieber used to be a very coordinated celebrity couple when it came to their outfits. If she was in a leather jacket, so was he. If he was in sweats, she pulled off Princess Diana’s casual, big-sweatshirt-no-pants look. But at some point, they stopped dressing the similarly, or even just for the same events. Oftentimes, she looks adorable and he looks like he just woke up (sorry, Justin).

The obvious differences in their style choices have drawn a lot of attention recently and there’s been some discussion as to how their outfits can be made into Halloween costumes for couples. Read on for some ideas on how to put together a couple’s look that is really cute for one person and incredibly comfortable for the other.

Hailey & Justin at the Strawberry Glazed Event

Hailey’s skin care brand Rhode dropped a strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment in collaboration with Krispy Kreme back in August of this year. For the launch event, Hailey wore a strapless red dress, the same “B” necklace, red heels and a red purse. And Justin wore a groufit (grey + outfit), a backwards pink baseball cap and yellow Croc-like shoes. Not only do they seem like they’re not dressed for the same event, but she’s very coordinated with the product in her all-red outfit.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The Biebers’ outfits for the 2022 Grammy Awards were also highly discussed as they are quite different. Hailey, once again, looks beautiful while Justin’s vibe is a bit different. He’s wearing an oversized blazer and slacks, a pink beanie and sunglasses. She’s wearing a sparkly silver strapless dress with her hair in a loose braid

Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin Getting Dinner in TriBeca

Are you seeing a pattern here? She’s Barbie and he’s just... Ken. This light pink dress is pretty basic and definitely easy to find at an affordable price. He has the same sunglasses from the Grammy’s, a backwards brown cap, a large black t-shirt and baggy jeans.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin Getting Coffee

This is so close to being the same vibe, but then you realize he’s wearing bug sunglasses. Hailey and Justin stepped out to get coffee last December, and she wore a brown overcoat while he had an army green fur-lined jacket, and they’re both wearing jeans.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin at the 2023 U.S. Open

For the 2023 U.S. Open, Hailey and Justin actually looked pretty well-matched in their leather jackets. She has a white tank and a letter “B” necklace (assumedly for Bieber) while Justin added a bit of a whimsical touch with the pink sunglasses and polka dot hat. Bonus points if the “Hailey” of your duo has a sleek bob.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin: Fur Coat vs. Bug Glasses

Once again, her outfit is just *chef’s kiss*. She has a bodycon, short black dress on with a teddy fur black coat over it and sunglasses. He’s wearing a striped cardigan and once again, bug sunglasses. The bug sunglasses are repeatedly ensuring that the two of them will never have the same vibe.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin out in L.A.

They’re both going with the oversized looks here. Justin has the pink beanie on again, of course, and they both have oversized coats and jeans on as they jaywalk in Los Angeles.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey & Justin at His Movie Premiere

Is he at a movie premiere? Is he going fishing? Unsure, but she looks amazing as usual. A shimmery bodycon, longsleeve dress with high slits will work for a Hailey costume, and for Justin, an oversized turtleneck with sunglasses and a bucket hat — you know, the one you can probably find in your dad’s mudroom — will look great.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since a lot of these costume ideas based on Hailey and Justin’s outfits involve oversized, baggy clothes and sunnies, you’re sure to be very comfortable while trick-or-treating. Don’t forget to blast some Bieber tunes while you get ready.