The holiday season is here, and you probably need some help finding items for the difficult people on your list. We all have them — the ones who would realistically be placed on your no-buy list, but because they are a relative, co-worker, or a neighbor, you need to get them something “special.”

Maybe they bought your kids a gift and you want to return the favor, or maybe you drew their name in the Secret Santa exchange, but no matter what, this is a curated list of items perfect for those people you don’t really know (or like). These are well-made, good-for-anyone products that are universally liked, but not overly thoughtful or personal. A collection of things that will kindly and politely say “Happy Holidays” without any phony misconception of yuletide joy. Think those displays in the middle of the mall with a big sign that reads “Great gift ideas!” and are meant to satisfy any age, any gender, and any personality. That’s this list.

A Portable Massager

This roll-on massager is perfect for anyone — offering the recipient a quick, easy, and portable solution to stress and discomfort. And for someone who might bring you personal difficulty, it can only work in your benefit to maximize their relaxation. A few rolls with this device would benefit everyone, and it falls under a Secret Santa price cap pretty well.

Digital Frame

A digital frame is a universally loved item, and this one in particular is easy to navigate. Friends and family can also send photos to the frame, so this is a great option even for someone who doesn’t regularly use their own phone to take photos, like an elderly neighbor or distant relative.

Designer Candle

You’ve seen the SNL sketch about the Christmas candle, right? Well it only makes sense to throw a designer candle to this perfect-for-anyone gift guide. Grab a nice scent, throw it in a decorative bag, and done. A perfectly adequate and beautiful gift for literally anyone, and it’s extremely budget-friendly.

A Nice Cozy Blanket

Blankets are always a great gift choice, and you can even find some really cute, cozy options at nice prices. This Hearth & Hand chunky woven throw will go with just about any home decor or design, and is perfect for flinging over a couch or putting at the end of a bed..

Water Filter Water Bottle

And because hydrated people are happy people, this water filter water bottle is a great gift option. It’s an easy-to-use, environmentally-friendly water bottle that is both practical and nice. A win-win all around for the person you just have to buy a gift for.

A Portable Humidifier

This one’s a little pricier, but is a good-for-everyone gift, especially if you need to find something for multiple people to pitch in on, like a gift for a great-aunt or something. This wellness humidifier is easy to clean, portable, and has a mist-run time of 24 hours for those who need some moisture in the air at all times. It even has a nice mood light setting, so if this is a gift for someone who’s a little cranky, maybe they’ll feel better once they turn it on.

A Self-Care Option

You don’t have to know whether this person likes bubble baths or bath bombs or has sensitive skin. This is just a super easy, giftable choice for someone who you need to get a gift for — like your Secret Santa recipient at work, or your child’s piano teacher — but have no idea what to get. The shower steamers from Bath & Body Works are really great and easy to use, and they come in several different scent options.

A Back Scratcher with Accessories

If the person you’re buying for is especially grouchy, why not see if this telescoping back scratcher will help? This sounds like a silly gift — it even comes with four detachable heads — but it’s sure to get plenty of use and is a nice, budget-friendly choice.

Hopefully this list has inspired you to find the perfect gift for your imperfect recipient. Remember, ‘tis the season of goodwill, so even if it’s a person you don’t particularly like, maybe one of these gifts will bring everyone a little joy.