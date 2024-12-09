Good Will For *Everyone*

Holiday Gift Ideas For Someone You Don’t Really Know, But Need To Get Them A Present

Because sometimes you just got to wrap up something.

by Samm Davidson
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The holiday season is here, and you probably need some help finding items for the difficult people on your list. We all have them — the ones who would realistically be placed on your no-buy list, but because they are a relative, co-worker, or a neighbor, you need to get them something “special.”

Maybe they bought your kids a gift and you want to return the favor, or maybe you drew their name in the Secret Santa exchange, but no matter what, this is a curated list of items perfect for those people you don’t really know (or like). These are well-made, good-for-anyone products that are universally liked, but not overly thoughtful or personal. A collection of things that will kindly and politely say “Happy Holidays” without any phony misconception of yuletide joy. Think those displays in the middle of the mall with a big sign that reads “Great gift ideas!” and are meant to satisfy any age, any gender, and any personality. That’s this list.

A Portable Massager

This roll-on massager is perfect for anyone — offering the recipient a quick, easy, and portable solution to stress and discomfort. And for someone who might bring you personal difficulty, it can only work in your benefit to maximize their relaxation. A few rolls with this device would benefit everyone, and it falls under a Secret Santa price cap pretty well.

DentiCalm Pain Relieving Serum with Massaging Glass Rollerball
Nfuse
$24.99
See On Nfuse

Digital Frame

A digital frame is a universally loved item, and this one in particular is easy to navigate. Friends and family can also send photos to the frame, so this is a great option even for someone who doesn’t regularly use their own phone to take photos, like an elderly neighbor or distant relative.

Smart WiFi Digital Photo Frame
$49.95

Designer Candle

You’ve seen the SNL sketch about the Christmas candle, right? Well it only makes sense to throw a designer candle to this perfect-for-anyone gift guide. Grab a nice scent, throw it in a decorative bag, and done. A perfectly adequate and beautiful gift for literally anyone, and it’s extremely budget-friendly.

Baltic Amber Scented Candle
Candle Clix
$30
See On Candle Clix

A Nice Cozy Blanket

Blankets are always a great gift choice, and you can even find some really cute, cozy options at nice prices. This Hearth & Hand chunky woven throw will go with just about any home decor or design, and is perfect for flinging over a couch or putting at the end of a bed..

Hearth & Hand Chunky Woven Throw Blanket
Target
$29.99
See On target

Water Filter Water Bottle

And because hydrated people are happy people, this water filter water bottle is a great gift option. It’s an easy-to-use, environmentally-friendly water bottle that is both practical and nice. A win-win all around for the person you just have to buy a gift for.

Water Filter Water Bottle
See On Hydros
$20
See On Hydros

A Portable Humidifier

This one’s a little pricier, but is a good-for-everyone gift, especially if you need to find something for multiple people to pitch in on, like a gift for a great-aunt or something. This wellness humidifier is easy to clean, portable, and has a mist-run time of 24 hours for those who need some moisture in the air at all times. It even has a nice mood light setting, so if this is a gift for someone who’s a little cranky, maybe they’ll feel better once they turn it on.

Hey Dewy Wellness Humidifier
See On Hey Dewy
$79.96
See On Hey Dewy

A Self-Care Option

You don’t have to know whether this person likes bubble baths or bath bombs or has sensitive skin. This is just a super easy, giftable choice for someone who you need to get a gift for — like your Secret Santa recipient at work, or your child’s piano teacher — but have no idea what to get. The shower steamers from Bath & Body Works are really great and easy to use, and they come in several different scent options.

Aromatherapy Shower Steamers
Bath & Body Works
$18.95
see on bath & body works

A Back Scratcher with Accessories

If the person you’re buying for is especially grouchy, why not see if this telescoping back scratcher will help? This sounds like a silly gift — it even comes with four detachable heads — but it’s sure to get plenty of use and is a nice, budget-friendly choice.

Telescoping Back Scratcher with Detachable Heads
$13.98

Hopefully this list has inspired you to find the perfect gift for your imperfect recipient. Remember, ‘tis the season of goodwill, so even if it’s a person you don’t particularly like, maybe one of these gifts will bring everyone a little joy.