There’s one in every friend group. You’ve got your friends who plan all the outings, your friends who always show up late, and your friends who are always complaining about being cold. Whether they’re inside or out, bundled up or not, at least one friend in your group is going to blow dramatically into their hands and say, “OMG am I the only one freezing?”

It’s me. I’m that friend. My circulation is terrible. And as much as I love winter, I don’t actually want to be out in the elements. Just give me a fire, a blanket, and a book. As long as I have those things, it can snow daily for all I care. And this list of gifts for the friend who’s always cold is basically a list of gifts I want myself. From cozy items to keep your friend nice and toasty while they’re out and about to accessories they can use at home to keep themselves from shivering on the couch, there’s plenty to choose from.

Gifts already give you a warm, fuzzy feeling — might as well make the gift also give the receipient some actual warmth.

The Ultimate Weighted Blanket

With over 7,000 reviews culminating in 4.6 stars, every fellow Ice Princess needs one of these fuzzy, luxurious blankets. It’s 10 pounds of heat, and all of that delicious warm weight has the ability to reduce anxiety and make you extra cozy. It also has a timer you can set to turn it off, so no need to worry about falling asleep with it plugged in all night. All you have to do is pick a heat setting (there are ten to choose from), and snuggle into the sherpa lining.

A Basically Wearable Blanket

Who doesn’t want to wear a blanket around the house? This best-of-the-best wearable blanket has stellar reviews and will be a wardrobe staple for your freezing friend. It comes in a ton of colors and has a hood. These are also easy to wash and maintain their softness, so it’s the perfect winter gift.

A Warmer To Make Them Feel Like Royalty

Imagine this: you step out of a steamy shower and wrap up in a luxurious heated towel. Dreams really do come true with this best-selling towel warmer. Not only can it heat your oversized towels, you can also warm up blankets, robes, pajamas — the sky's the limit! This smart towel warmer has an automatic shut-off and can hold up to two oversized towels at a time. Its white/wood design is clean and modern, and it will look great in any bathroom or laundry room.

A Warm Gift for the Parents

Wipes are pretty much currency for parents, whether they’re being used to change a diaper or to quickly wipe your own sticky hands after helping your toddler eat a donut. So why not gift luxury with a wipes warmer? The recipient pops in their favorite brand of wipes and the little warmer keeps them nice and toasty until they need to be used. These are great to have in a mudroom or entryway for those last-minute get-that-peanut-butter-off-your-face wipes as your kids run out the door.

A Fancy Pair of Plush Slippers

Slippers are always a good idea, but your cold friend would probably love a little extra plush. These best-selling slippers have extra shearling fur, have a rubber bottom so they can be worn outside, and you can slide your freezing feet right in, hands-free. They come in a bunch of different colors and, according to reviews, are super comfortable.

A Safe, Portable Space Heater

Sometimes the heat running through the house just isn’t enough, but your friend might be working in a place that stays cooler than most, or trying to hang out in their converted garage in the winter. No matter the circumstances, a portable ceramic space heater is a great choice. This option oscillates and puts out an impressive amount of heat for its size. Plus it has plenty of safety features, like overheat protection and a cool-to-the-touch exterior. It can also be popped onto counters or tables, used in bedrooms or bathrooms, and taken basically anywhere your friend needs a little extra heat.

An Extra-Cozy Pair Of Sweatpants

What’s better than regular sweatpants? Fleece-lined sweatpants. These super cozy pants are a best-seller for a reason. Lined with snuggly fleece, they come in 11 colors, and the shell is 100% cotton. They have an adjustable waist, and two front pockets for extra ease and comfort. Plus with the cuffs at the ankles, they still look less like sloppy sweats and more like chic athleticwear.

These Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Forget the disposable hand warmers. These rechargeable hand warmers are much more efficient and heat up fast. Stick them in your pockets or gloves, and your hands will always be warm and cozy. They’re great for winter walks, runs, and you don’t have to worry about batteries — they’re good for four to eight hours of warmth. They also come in lots of fun colors.

A Cozy Alternative To a Scarf

Scarves are great and all, but they’re rarely as warm as you think they’ll be (especially all the fashionable ones). Gift your shivering buddy this neck warmer, which is lined with fleece and is made out of fast-drying cotton. It covers your entire neck and can also cover your chin and lower face if needed. It comes in a ton of colors, is fairly chic, and will be great for adding some warmth. It’s not only super comfortable and soft, but this neck gaiter is super chic and will also go with any winter outfit.

A Toasty Travel Accessory

For many of us coldies, heated seats in the car and sunshine through the windows isn’t enough. Gift this perfect heated blanket for travel, and you’ll make your friend very happy. It’s created with a car adapter, so you can plug it in right there in the passenger seat or backseat for an extra cozy roadtrip. (Don’t wear it while driving!) Since it’s nice and lightweight, it’s easy to keep in the car or throw in a tote and take with you on trips.