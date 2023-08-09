Whether you’re dressing a barely toddling toddler or a champion of the jungle gym, you want the clothes you choose for your kiddos to be cute, cool, and comfy enough to handle some serious exploring; all these requirements are easily satisfied by Little Sleepies, and lucky for parents, the celeb-loved brand just dropped a Fall Play Capsule. The brand was developed by a working mama who wanted quality pajamas for her baby that wouldn’t break the bank, and Little Sleepies has since expanded to include daywear — all in its signature buttery-soft bamboo fabric.

Little Sleepies has become so essential that they’ve developed quite the celebrity fan base; Serena Williams, Jessica Simpson, Chrissy Tiegen are just the tip of the famous iceberg, and it’s not hard to see why the brand has become such a go-to. Each piece in the Fall Play Capsule collection is made from Little Sleepies’ proprietary Lunaluxe fabric, in designs that easily mix, match, and layer for clothes so cool they might make you wish they were all sold in adult sizes.

Here are some of the standout looks from Little Sleepies’ latest drop.

1. A Dress With A Built-In Bodysuit

One-and-done dressing made adorable, the Twirl dress features a built-in bodysuit, so you don’t need to worry about layering an additional piece underneath. Offered in three soft, muted colors, the signature bamboo viscose fabric ensures the dress will be as comfy as it is cute. The long sleeves and scoop neck of the bodice are contrasted by a the swingy skirt, which conceals the snap closure of the bodysuit.

Sizes: 0-3 Months — 18-24 Months | Colors: 3

2. A Pair Of Overalls With A Front Kangaroo Pocket

This pair of overalls is made from a blend of bamboo viscose terry, in a weight that’s meant to be thick enough for chilly days — and to withstand some serious playtime. Adjustable straps allow these overalls to grow with your child, and a kanga front pocket can hold whatever treasures they find while exploring. Layer a tee underneath, or a hoodie on top; the Fog Overall is the perfect outfit building block.

Sizes: 0-3 Months — 3T | Colors: 1

3. The Cutest Paperbag Joggers

Imagine your favorite classic pair of gray joggers, update them with a paperbag waist, and make them in a fabric so soft your kid will think they’re wearing pajamas, and you’d have the Little Sleepies Paperbag Jogger. The lettuce hem is adorable, the drawstring at the waist allows you to adjust for fit, and the cuffed hems will stay put. Whether you top them with a hoodie or a tee or bodysuit, these joggers can’t miss.

Sizes: 0-3 Months —10 | Colors: 2

4. This Cool Pattern-Mixing Skater Dress

Whether your little one wants to race, twirl, or enjoy some screen time, the Mauve Meadow Stripes Skater Dress can handle it; the dress features long sleeves and a swingy knee-length fit, in Little Sleepies’ super-soft bamboo viscose fabric, to move right along with them. And the floral and stripe pattern mixing—that’s just plain cool. Layer a pair of Little Sleepies’ leggings underneath if things turn chilly.

Sizes: 2T — 10 | Colors: 1

5. These Soft Leggings That Go With Everything

Pair these soft leggings with any tee, dress, or hoodie — these are the leggings your child will wear with everything. Made of bamboo viscose that’s pajama-soft, in a cool-kid stripe that’ll look just as good with other patterns as it will solid shades, these leggings are sure to become one of your little one’s go-to’s.

Sizes: 0-3 Months — 10 | Colors: 1

5. An Essential Zipper Hoodie

A gray hoodie is an essential for any grown-up wardrobe, so it only makes sense that the Heather Gray Zip Hoodie would be just as important a part of your kiddo’s closet. Made from buttery bamboo viscose, it’s got long sleeves and a zip-front to keep them cozy, some handy front pockets, and the hood is lined in a striped fabric for a little extra fun.

Sizes: 6-12 Months — 10 | Colors: 3

6. The Equally Essential Fall Jogger

Minimalist parents to the front: This pair of gray joggers allows you to pass your clean and classic style on to your kiddo. They’re made of a sturdy and soft bamboo blend, and feature deep pockets, so your little one will feel comfy, and have room to stash fun finds, while a longer length allows you to extend the wear. And the versatile gray shade will go with every top and hoodie in their closet.

Sizes: 0-3 Months — 10 | Colors: 3

7. A Wear-With-Everything Bodysuit

There’s a reason adults stole the onesie style from kids, and the Little Sleepies Bodysuit is a perfect example of why. Free of itchy tags, it looks like your favorite long-sleeved shirt, with a button closure that ensures it’ll stay put underneath pants, overalls, skirts, or leggings — and makes for easy diaper changes, too. Like all of the Little Sleepies pieces, the bodysuit is crafted from soft bamboo viscose material comfy enough for all the exploring on your little one’s schedule.

Sizes: Newborn — 18-24 Months | Colors: 3

8. An Adorable Elbow Patch Crewneck

The folks at Little Sleepies understood that everything is cuter with elbow patches, which is why its Elbow Patch Crewneck, with adorable striped elbow patches, is one of the cutest toppers in the whole collection. This sweatshirt is tag-free, with a relaxed fit, and made from the soft bamboo viscose fabric that makes all of Little Sleepies clothing so incredibly comfy.

Sizes: 6-12 Months — 10 | Colors: 4

9. This Classic Long Sleeved T-Shirt In Infant Through Big-Kid Sizes

You can’t miss with the Little Sleepies Classic Long Sleeved White T-shirt; not only is it made from a bamboo viscose blend so soft your little one could sleep in it, it’s tag-free, long enough to tuck in, and as the name indicates, the style is classic; your child can wear this with everything in their closet.

Sizes: 6-12 Months — 10 | Colors: 5

10. These Adorable Overalls With Ruffled Straps

Fall is approaching, but this pair of overalls is ready for the chill; they’re made from a thicker blend of bamboo viscose and cotton that can handle lower temps (along with vigorous playing). The adorable floral print is made even cuter with the addition of ruffled straps; layer it with a matching tee, pair it with a top in a coordinating solid—even a print. These overalls will cute-ify whatever top you choose.

Sizes: 0-3 Months — 3T | Colors: 1

Don’t stop shopping once you’ve added the Fall Capsule to your cart; be sure to check out the rest of the items on offer at the Little Sleepies website. You’ll find more daywear, cozy pajamas, and even adult tees, underwear, and sleepshirts, all in dreamily soft fabric.