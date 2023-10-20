We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Maybe your kid spilled chocolate milk all over their Halloween costume and it won’t come out. Maybe they realized they actually hate the dinosaur costume they chose (and you responsibly ordered) a month ago — back when you were getting prepared for Halloween early so you wouldn’t be stressed out now — and they want you to find something else. Maybe you got the wrong size, accidentally donated their costume, or shrunk it in the dryer. Or, because of how busy the first month and a half of school can be, you just completely forgot to get a Halloween costume for your kid and realize you’re quickly running out of time. Well there are still plenty of Halloween costumes you can buy via Amazon Prime, just in time for all your local Halloween shindigs.
Amazon has almost everything, and there’s no shortage of Halloween costume options you can order and have delivered to your front door within 48 hours. But, you’ll need to triple check that the costume is actually in stock for Prime delivery (and return, just in case), and not sold by some third party seller three times the original price. You can find really solid last minute costumes for toddlers and kids based on their favorite shows, movies, animals, and traditional Halloween characters (like vampires, ghosts, and witches).
You still have time to get these costumes delivered to your home before Halloween, so don’t stress. Keep reading to see some of the best ones — and don’t be fooled by the ages of the models in the pictures, a lot of these come in both toddler and child sizes.
Whether you go down the route of princesses and favored movie characters or your kid wants something more spooky — like that adorably simple ghost — you won’t have to worry too much about it not getting to your house in time.