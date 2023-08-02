As the youngest of five, I’ve received my fair share of hand-me-downs. When I was in middle school, my older sister passed down a long sleeve tee that I still wear to this day, and in college I received a corduroy jumper from my mom from her college days. Not to mention the dozens of outfits that I wore as a toddler once both of my older sisters had each in turn outgrown them. All this to say that I understand how important it is to have high quality, durable clothing — and so do Mini Rodini and Wrangler. The clothing brands have teamed up to create a kid-friendly collection — including flare and regular jeans, windbreakers, sweatshirts, jersey garments, denim jackets, denim vests, and underwear — launching on August 2.

This collaboration is particularly imaginative because of the quirky pairing: the classic western vibes of Wrangler with the chic and maximalist Swedish brand with a peaceful dove for its mascot (which is represented on each item). “I was longing for classic, durable styles when I designed this collection. We definitely wanted to use the traditional silhouettes of Wrangler,” said Cassandra Rhodin, founder of Mini Rodini, in a statement. “When I was 14 years old and treasure hunting through vintage stores in Stockholm, a pair of mega flared unwashed Wrangler jeans was coveted and now I’m excited that Mini Rodini is a part of Wrangler’s heritage and future history.”

This collection consists of the coolest mini styles — and they’re all made of 100 percent GOTS-certified cotton, which is an ecologically sound material made of organic fibers.

The clothes promise to be not only well-made, but playful and timelessly stylish (who can resist a kid in a pair of overalls?). Sizes run from ages zero to 11, meaning plenty of options for adorable matching sibling outfits and hand-me-downs. Maybe one day, you’ll be able to pass the pieces along to your kid’s future children! (Woah.)

Whether you want to build a whole wardrobe for generations to come or you just want to select a few pieces, check out these new looks.

“It has been such an incredible experience to reimagine classic Wrangler silhouettes for our youngest fans,” said said Vivian Rivetti, vice president of global design at Wrangler. “Each style is designed to withstand the test of time and the many adventures of kids, with pieces that can be passed down from sibling to sibling.” Mini Rodini x Wrangler

The whole line can be found on the Wrangler and Mini Rodini sites.