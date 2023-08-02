Shopping
The New Mini Rodini x Wrangler Collab Is Totally Adorable
The two iconic brands have a goal to create high-quality, captivating clothing for the most playful of kids.
As the youngest of five, I’ve received my fair share of hand-me-downs. When I was in middle school, my older sister passed down a long sleeve tee that I still wear to this day, and in college I received a corduroy jumper from my mom from her college days. Not to mention the dozens of outfits that I wore as a toddler once both of my older sisters had each in turn outgrown them. All this to say that I understand how important it is to have high quality, durable clothing — and so do Mini Rodini and Wrangler. The clothing brands have teamed up to create a kid-friendly collection — including flare and regular jeans, windbreakers, sweatshirts, jersey garments, denim jackets, denim vests, and underwear — launching on August 2.
This collaboration is particularly imaginative because of the quirky pairing: the classic western vibes of Wrangler with the chic and maximalist Swedish brand with a peaceful dove for its mascot (which is represented on each item). “I was longing for classic, durable styles when I designed this collection. We definitely wanted to use the traditional silhouettes of Wrangler,” said Cassandra Rhodin, founder of Mini Rodini, in a statement. “When I was 14 years old and treasure hunting through vintage stores in Stockholm, a pair of mega flared unwashed Wrangler jeans was coveted and now I’m excited that Mini Rodini is a part of Wrangler’s heritage and future history.”
This collection consists of the coolest mini styles — and they’re all made of 100 percent GOTS-certified cotton, which is an ecologically sound material made of organic fibers.
The clothes promise to be not only well-made, but playful and timelessly stylish (who can resist a kid in a pair of overalls?). Sizes run from ages zero to 11, meaning plenty of options for adorable matching sibling outfits and hand-me-downs. Maybe one day, you’ll be able to pass the pieces along to your kid’s future children! (Woah.)
Whether you want to build a whole wardrobe for generations to come or you just want to select a few pieces, check out these new looks.
