Whether you’re shopping for a niece, a grandchild, your own kid, or someone special for whom you’re an honorary auntie, ‘tis the season to start the very fun task of wondering what kinds of gifts will bring the kids in your life maximum joy. As you scroll through Instagram or pop in and out of toy shops, you may have bumped into phrases like “sensory-friendly.” Or maybe you know that the child you’re gift-hunting for has sensory sensitivities and you’re planning to let that guide your search.

While the first thing that might come to mind (or pop into your Instagram ads) is a big-ticket item like a sensory compression swing, the occupational therapists we spoke to agreed that kids who are looking for sensory feedback don’t necessarily need anything as big and specific as a swing. Erin Cochran M.A., and Katherine Breithaupt, O.T.D., pediatric OTs at Oregon Health & Science University told us that even just being wrapped in a really soft blanket covered with images of a favorite character can be a soothing sensory experience for a child, whether they have uniquely strong sensory preferences because of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or sensory processing disorder (SPD) — or not.

“When we think about sensory gifts or toys, we often think about lights and sounds,” says Breithaupt, reminding gift-givers to think about all five senses when shopping for sensory toys for kids. When buying a gift for a sensory kid, both Breithaupt and Cochran urge friends and family to consider versatility and “control-ability” — meaning, are there ways for the child to easily manipulate the sensory experience of the toy themselves? Can they dial up or down the experience to suit their mood and needs in the moment?

Weighted items, chewable items, and textured items of all shapes, sizes, and price points may make wonderful, thoughtful sensory-sensitive gifts — but like with any gift for any kid, it all depends on the individual child’s needs and preferences. Sensory needs or not, it’s always a nice courtesy to ask a kid’s caregivers if a toy or gift is welcome and wanted. Breithaupt suggests that potential gift-givers start by simply asking the child’s parents or caregivers what their kid is into: any particular characters? Fabric that they really love (or really hate) the feeling of? Cochran says that portable, versatile gifts like chalk, bubbles, or things with dough-type textures are all wonderful gifts that could help a child with sensory needs thrive in a variety of environments or situations (which is a gift to parents, too).

Pretend Food That’s Stylish And Chewable Ramen Bowl Playset kiko+ & gg All materials are 100% natural and non-toxic so kiddos can safely “play eat” for a next-level ramen noodle experience! $54 See on Kiko & GG Play food that’s actually meant to be chewed on? Get inside any kid’s head for a second and think about how awesome that would be. Sure, you may want to wash it thoroughly between play dates, but this is one sensory-feedback gift that kids will adore. (This one is best for kids age 3 and up.)

Princess Dresses For Kids Who Hate Tags & Zippers Sensory Sensitive Princess Dress Merci Milo Specially crafted dresses for the children who are sensory sensitive. To ensure maximum comfort, we have eliminated all tags and zippers. $60 See on Merci Milo Why are so many costumes so scratchy? And why has no one solved that yet? At last, in 2024, Merci Milo has, with a line of four princess dresses that will please any kid but that were created with sensory-sensitive kids especially in mind. Colorful and sparkly (but notably glitter-free), these fanciful dress-up dresses are tag- and zipper-free, and the folks at Merci Milo have added an extra layer of super soft material over the areas where different fabrics meet to ensure maximum comfort.

A Cozy, Inflatable Canoe For Anyone Who Loves Deep Pressure Harkla Hug Harkla The inflatable peapod for autism applies much-needed pressure to sensitive areas of the body helping your child feel grounded and in control. $99.99 See On Harkla Touchless deep pressure can be a fast way to help an overstimulated kid (or grown-up!) calm back down. When inflated, kids can nestle into this “boat” and enjoy the feeling of being enveloped on all sides. It can also be easily deflated and tucked away, which will make parents who are short on space happy, too.

An Audio Player Your Kids Can Control Themselves Yoto Player Yoto Play $99.99 See On Yoto Play Catherine TK likes the idea of sound boxes or audio players for kids with sensory needs, because they can be adaptable and are often — as is the case with Yoto players — controlled by the child themself. “If a sound box makes it possible for the child to easily pause, rewind, or change the duration of the music or repeat the music, that can be a really nice, flexible item for a child who maybe needs calm music to go to sleep to, but something more lively in the car on a long road trip.” Yoto also has a number of cards focused on mindfulness, meditation for kids, and routines, which may be helpful to any family, but particularly one where regulation is a skill that they’re working hard on.

A Weighted Stuffy That Soothes Kids Safely Percy, the weighted hug bear For the Cubs With his friendly smile, kind eyes and weighing just over 3 lbs, Percy is great for quiet time, bed time, or any time a kiddo (or adult!) may need a little extra support. $55 $68 See On For the Cubs Erin TK, OT says that folks looking to give a gift should probably consider weighted items that are not blankets so that they don’t have to worry about safety considerations. “Weighted stuffed animals that could be on a child's lap might be really nice for a gift,” she mentions. This is another moment when you might consider a particular character, as well, that a child adores. Ask parents or caregivers about preferred fabrics, too.

A Sensory Smörgåsbord For Little Fingers PlayTab Fat Brain Toys Modular, Sensory Activity Board for Babies and Toddlers $45.70 See On Fat Brain Toys This fun and customizable play tab is a super thoughtful, versatile sensory gift for babies and toddlers. Families can build the entire board by loading it with six of the fine-motor-focused tabs, or they can just toss a few of the activity tiles in the car or stroller and enjoy a little on-the-go sensory input.

Petit Artisan Clay Kit Petite Artisan Clay Kit For Kids Breathe People Air dry clay which will dry on its own in about 48 hours. No need to fire a thing! $48 See On Breathe People This adorable clay kit makes it really easy for non-crafty parents of kids who like to create and get their hands into doughy textures to pass a rainy afternoon at home. Air-dry clay anchors the package, but included, too, are tools like rollers and gentle cutters to shape the clay, as well as lots of paint and paintbrushes for decorating the creations once the paint is dry.