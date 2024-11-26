If you find yourself shopping for a tween boy this year, you know the challenge of finding them a gift that isn’t a video game but will still makes their eyes light up. These kids are hilarious and sweet, but they’re also too cool for toys and not quite ready for teen stuff, and all but guaranteed to roll their eyes at whatever ideas you float their way.

And yet, we love them anyway, and we still try. Each of these suggestions has been tested by the world’s toughest critics — actual tween boys — and they all passed with flying colors. None of these gifts are money, a Nintendo gift card, or a video game, and all of them have skibidi rizz.

Their pet’s derpy face on a T-shirt Custom-Printed Pet Shirt Etsy $33.63 $55 See On Etsy For a certain 12-year-old, walking around with your dog’s derpy face blown up huge on your T-shirt is the height of cool. Because here’s the thing about tween boys: They might act tough, but they’re softies about their pets. A custom pet shirt lets them show off their furry BFF in the most epic way possible. There are lots of custom pet shirt options available on Etsy, but this one reads as “metal,” which my 11-year-old tells me is a good thing.

A poster for the sneakerhead whose eyes are bigger than his wallet A Chronological Compendium of Sneakers Huckberry $37 See on Huckberry In middle school, sneakers aren’t just shoes; they’re basically social currency. Watch a tween boy unbox a new pair and you’ll see pure joy in human form. The poster itself has that perfect mix of sporty and scientific vibes — it’s not a kid poster but an actual piece of wall art that makes their room feel more grown-up. Plus, tween boys are usually deep in their collection/obsession phase, whether it’s Pokémon cards, rocks, or (in this case) dreaming about their future shoe collections.

An LED light that makes peeing at night an adventure Motion Sensor Activated Toilet Bowl Light $12.99 $9.99 See on Amazon Sale Look, a tween boy loves (literal) toilet humor. They will love this first because it’s hilarious: This thing lights up the toilet bowl and turns their bathroom trips into a disco party. But it is actually kind of practical, too: No more stumbling around in the dark for midnight bathroom runs and peeing all over the place. We recommend you emphasize the ridiculousness over the utility in deference to their hatred of being nagged. It is the holidays, after all.

A murder mystery puzzle book that is a bonafide phenomenon Murdle: Volume 1 Bookshop $14.89 $16.99 See On Bookshop Murdle is a book packed with super fun whodunit mysteries that turn your kid into a mini detective. The puzzles are challenging enough to keep tweens hooked but not so tricky that they’ll toss it aside. But be warned: These are addictive, and you might find yourself begging your kid to put their book down (really!). But good news: Once your tween cracks their first case and gets hooked, there are more Murdle mysteries waiting to be solved in other editions.

An extremely fluffy men’s robe — monogrammed, obviously Men's Wicked Plush Robe L.L. Bean They will look like this guy, but not old. $99 See On L.L. Bean There’s something very cool about chilling in robe that’s literally got your name on it (well, initials). For tween boys, this isn’t just any old bathrobe; it’s basically a grown-up superhero cape, but soft. And don’t forget to have their initials embroidered on it — even tween boys aren’t immune to the joys of customization! Also, there’s something pretty cute about them lounging around on weekend mornings in their own custom robes, like cozy little grown-ups. Win-win.

A way to bake cakes without destroying the kitchen 'Snacking Cakes' by Yossy Arefi Bookshop $24 See On Bookshop Tween boys are starting to look for ways to be independent and impressive, but they also still love anything hands-on and messy, especially when they are satisfying results — enter Snacking Cakes! Snacking Cakes and its sister cookbook Snacking Bakes are perfect for this age as the cakes are basically impossible to mess up (perfect for building confidence), and your kiddo can go from a sugar craving to an actual cake in about an hour. There is no fancy equipment needed — if they can find a bowl and a pan, they’re good to go. And here’s a secret: While they’re making dessert for the family, they’re actually picking up some life skills. Math in measuring, science in baking, all under the disguise of a cake. Sounds delicious.

An electric-powered way to roam the neighborhood Segway Ninebot Portable Electric Scooter $369.99 See on Amazon For the more adventurous kiddo, consider the electric scooter. Think about it: They can cruise to their friend’s house without begging for a ride, roll up to the park looking like the coolest kid ever, or just take the long way home from school because they can. Plus, this isn’t some little kid scooter — this is serious tech with real power and speed controls.