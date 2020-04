Karolina Kurkova opens the doors of her Miami condo to share her favorite things in her 4-year-old's bedroom. Watch as she takes us on a tour of the space and serves up some home decor inspiration. Adorned with animal prints, art, and a hand-blown glass lollipop lamp from her home country of the Czech Republic, Romper gets a glimpse into why each item is so special to her and her family.