90 Day Fiancé Stars Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Announce They’re Expecting Baby #3

As one of the most beloved couples from 90 Day Fiancé, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have managed to exceed fan’s expectations since their 2015 wedding. Also their 2016 wedding since they wanted two. They remain together, which all fans of the reality series know is a feat in itself, and continue to thrive not just as a couple but as parents. In fact, Loren is pregnant with the couple’s third baby and they’ll will soon be parenting three kids under the age of 3.

The couple announced on Loren’s Instagram on Friday, symbolically just two days before Mother’s Day, to share the special announcement that they are expecting their third baby. The Brovarniks are already parents to 2-year-old son Shai and 9-month-old baby boy Asher, which means they’re going to have their hands full once this baby arrives. Something they’re already thinking of.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day,” Loren wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way! We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

Alexei also shared the same photo of the family of four on his own Instagram feed with the caption, “Here we go again! Boy or girl, we are waiting to find out! BabyB arriving this fall and we can’t wait.”

This new addition was “quite a shock,” Loren told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “This was quite a shock to say the least. And while we’re entering a whole new chapter, I’m very excited.” She went on to admit, “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t terrified,” but also said she felt like it was “nothing we can’t handle.”

Hopefully Loren will have an easier journey this time around. When she and Alexei were expecting baby Asher, he was born several weeks early and had a stay in the NICU to make sure he was healthy. Fortunately, he recovered well and was able to come home eight days after he was born, but naturally it was a stressful time for both parents. Particularly with a toddler waiting for them at home.

Now they’re going to have two toddlers to keep up with as they prepare to welcome baby number three. Life will definitely not be boring.