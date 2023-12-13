A Cowboy Christmas Romance Features The First Sex Scene In A Lifetime Holiday Movie

We thought we knew what to expect when we saw a Lifetime Christmas movie. A big city girl heads to a small town for the holidays to find romance with a rancher/Christmas tree farmer/single dad, whatever. A little light kissing in the snow, some side eye over a cup of hot cocoa. Innocent, sweet holiday loving. We know this is what to expect and we love it. And this is what you’ll get when you watch A Cowboy Christmas Romance on Lifetime, sort of. Some of those elements are there, just a little bit steamier. Saucier. Like if a Lifetime movie and Yellowstone got married, that kind of thing.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance brings the heat.

The official synopsis for A Cowboy Christmas Romance should sound fairly familiar to Lifetime Christmas movie fans. Lexie Crenshaw, played by none other than Jana Kramer, is a big city real estate closer who is returning to her hometown of Tubac, Arizona one week before Christmas. She had a falling out with her father years ago, vowing never to return. But now she’s back, which is great because she’s living in the big city where Christmas is always awful in Lifetime movies. (I guess they’ve never been to New York City over the holidays?) Already, we know where this is going and Lexie should be prepared for a complicated romance. Here comes a horse-whispering rancher Coby Mason (Adam Senn), whose ranch she is trying to buy. And guess what, everyone? They have sex. In a Lifetime movie.

Lifetime

A Cowboy Christmas Romance features the first-ever sex scene in a Lifetime Christmas movie.

Yes, A Cowboy Christmas Romance does feature Lifetime’s first-ever sex scene in a Christmas movie. Writer Sarah Drew described the made-for-TV movie as “Yellowstone meets Bridgerton with a little Christmas spiced in there,” to Entertainment Weekly, and explained that she wanted to see Lexis and Coby’s chemistry come to fruition. “It wasn't like, ‘Oh, let me try to do this thing that’ll get headlines.’ I was like, ‘No, I think this makes sense. They’re falling in love,’” Drew told the outlet. “And every single step of the way is drawing them closer together. And they’re super connected to one another. And they’re grown ups. They’re grown ups and they’re feeling the vibes!’”

What is A Cowboy Christmas Romance rated?

While A Cowboy Christmas Romance does feature a sex scene, it is still rated PG. So don’t worry, it’s not so racy that you can’t watch it with your mom or anything like that. It’s saucy-ish.

How can you watch A Cowboy Christmas Romance?

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premiered on Lifetime on Dec. 9, and was made available the day after its premiere on apps like Philo or Frndly, as well as on Video On Demand through your cable or satellite providers. You can also stream the movie for free on mylifetime.com. We would normally recommend grabbing a cup of hot cocoa to curl up in front of a Lifetime Christmas movie, but maybe a glass of wine would be more fitting for A Cowboy Christmas Romance. It’s way more grown-up.