"Abbott Elementary" is a goldmine for baby names.
8 Baby Names Inspired By Abbott Elementary

For when you want your bb to have the confidence of Ava.

by Sydni Ellis

Name your baby after your favorite teacher from Abbott Elementary! This Emmy-winning show has hilarious characters and memorable moments that double as super cute baby names. Check out our top eight favorite in the slides ahead.

Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin, with popularity as a Bible name (and a Twilight-inspired name!). It’s also listed as the #24 most popular baby name for 2021. But to us, it’s just an adorably dorky teacher who is surprisingly good at Desking.ABC/Gilles Mingasson

