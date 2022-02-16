Miss All Those Great Mockumentary Sitcoms? Add Abbott Elementary To Your Watchlist

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about ABC’s new comedy series Abbott Elementary. The mockumentary style sitcom created by Quinta Brunson follows a group of teachers and a slightly-deaf principal at an elementary public school in Philadelphia. It’s a bit reminiscent of The Office (just in a school) and partially This Is Us (with the drama angle), the series gives a real-world look into the day-to-day lives of our society’s most under-appreciated and underfunded public servants.

Because yes, teaching is a public service worthy of all the flowers. Season 1 premiered on ABC in December 2021 and became the network’s first comedy to quadruple ratings since its original airing last month, Deadline reported. The show’s focus is education and the ups and downs of working in it. But is Abbot Elementary a show for the entire family to enjoy? And how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Abbott Elementary appropriate for kids?

In a short answer, yes for the most part. Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that reviews movies, TV shows, and other sources of entertainment for parents, recommends that Abbott Elementary is best for kids 12 and older .

Common Sense Media notes that some of the show’s highlights include demonstration of positive role models, positive messages, and diverse representation. The diversity is largely due to its talented cast, which includes Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, and William Stanford Davis.

While the series is rated TV-PG, Common Sense Media notes that parents should be aware of some mild profanity like “hell” and “a**.” Age Rating JuJu’s parents’ guide also noted “some violence is present in the series,” but not enough to scare the kids.

You can check out the trailer below to get more of a sense of the tone and humor you’ll find in Abbott Elementary.

Considering that it falls under the “office humor” genre and deals with heavier subjects like underfunded education, but takes place in a school, Abbott Elementary is overall a green light for older kids and pre-teens.

You can stream Abbott Elementary and watch it on TV

New episodes of Abbott Elementary premiere Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. After their TV premiere, episodes can also be streamed on Hulu.

As of February 2022, the series has not been canceled or renewed, so there is plenty of time to catch up and enjoy!