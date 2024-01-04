Adam Driver Shared A Rare Update About His Kids & How His Son Feels About His Baby Sister

Adam Driver once said protecting his son’s privacy was like a “military operation.” And based on how little the public knows about his two children, it’s clearly an operation he takes seriously. The Ferrari actor and his wife Joanne Tucker have quietly welcomed a son and a daughter together, and only on a rare occasion will the 40-year-old actor share a detail or two about his life as a father. But just recently, Driver opened up about his children and how his son is, just like his dad, “very protective” of his baby sister.

Driver appeared on the Jan. 1 episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and briefly opened up about fatherhood. When Bateman asked him how he’s “liking dad stuff,” Driver said, “I love it, I love it.”

“[My son] is very protective over [his 8-month-old baby sister],” Driver said. “I feel like we gave him six years of attention and he’s totally fine.”

Bateman then chimed in that he missed those moments of changing diapers and swaddling, but Driver said he remembers the baby years a bit differently, “This time I’m like, ‘We forgot how much babies suck.’ You know, they don’t tell you anything. [They get] runny noses that destroy the next three days. Sleep regression and there’s teething,” he said.

Driver went on to say that he has to remind himself that these years go by very quickly. “I’m more aware this time that this is finite, I have to remember this because it’s going to go away quickly,” he added. “The first time, I wasn’t. I was so anxious for him to get older.”

Adam Driver and his wife actress Joanne Tucker. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Driver and Tucker welcomed their first child in 2016, who they kept secret from the public for two years. In December 2023, Driver confirmed the birth of their daughter during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “She’s 8 months [old]. I have an older son who’s 6 ... and you kind of forget how much babies kinda suck,” he said with a laugh, adding that he’s not getting much sleep these days. The couple has not publicly shared either of their names.

As a dad of two now, Driver also said on the SmartLess podcast that he’s come to realize just how resilient babies are. “They’re durable,” he told the hosts. “The first one, you don’t realize how durable they are. The second one, you’re like, ‘She’s fine, she’s okay.’” Like they say, parenting doesn’t come with a manual.