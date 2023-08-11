Adam Sandler, His Wife, & Their Two Daughters All Star In A New Netflix Comedy

Adam Sandler has a new movie coming out on Netflix. Or should we say Adam Sandler’s daughters have a new movie coming out and their dad gets to co-star alongside them. Because Sandler’s new Netflix movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is really their vehicle, and it looks like their dad is along for the ride. Here’s everything you need to know.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 book.

The Sandlers’ Netflix movie is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s book You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, which follows 13-year-old Stacy Friedman as she prepares for one of the biggest events of her life so far, her bat mitzvah. Stacy has high hopes for her big event, including getting her first kiss from her crush, Andy Goldfarb and wearing an incredible dress, but things don’t seem to be working out. Especially when her best friend Lydia is caught kissing Andy and the two start fighting.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah sees the entire Sandler family in action.

The trailer for You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah features 14-year-old Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman, getting all worked up about having the most perfect bat mitzvah ever. Her older sister Ronnie Friedman, played by real-life 17-year-old sister Sadie Sandler, finds her incredibly annoying, while dad Danny Friedman, played by Adam Sandler, is just trying to keep up with his daughters and their big feelings. Not to mention the ever-rising cost of the bat mitzvah; she wants Dua Lipa to be at her bat mitzvah while he’s convinced a ball pit will do the trick. Frozen’s Idina Menzel plays mom Bree Friedman, whose taste in a bat mitzvah dress leans towards the funereal. Sunny and Sadie’s real life mom Jackie Sandler also stars as event planner Gabi Rodriguez. As for best friend Lydia, played by Samantha Lorraine, Stacy starts a rumor about her that could end their friendship for good.

This isn’t the family’s first movie together.

The Sandlers have been working together for some time. In fact, Adam Sandler met his wife Jackie when she had a small part in the 1999 movie Big Daddy. Since then, Jackie Sandler has been in several of his movies and so have their daughters. Sadie and Sunny have had small roles in Jack and Jill, Don't Mess With The Zohan, Pixels, Grown Ups, Murder Mystery, and Hubie Halloween. But You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah is Sunny’s first venture into main character territory.

How to watch You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

You can watch You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix starting Aug. 25. It looks like it’s going to be a fun coming-of-age movie. With Sandlers at every turn.