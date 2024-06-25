Few songs are more iconically Gen X and Millenial than Alanis Morissette’s seminal anthem “Ironic.” It’s a song that really stands the test of time, as evidenced by Morissette singing it with her 8-year-old daughter Onyx. Whether you’re a mom or an angsty teenager or a “birthday angel girl” like little Onyx, “Ironic” holds up.

The 50-year-old singer celebrated her daughter Onyx’s 8th birthday over the weekend, and one of the ways the mother-daughter duo decided to honor the big occasion was to sing together. Morissette brought Onyx onstage with her at her Nashville concert to perform the song “Ironic” from her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, and shared a photo from the big moment on Instagram along with the message, “birthday angel girl moment singing ironic together,” the proud mom with a bunch of crying face emojis, adding, “i love you so much onyx you are my dream daughter.”

Morissette’s photo from the event saw her looking down at her daughter with such sweet pride, and a video from the concert shows Onyx belting out the lyrics for “Ironic” from memory. With a little whisper from her mom as a reminder right before she sang, “It’s a black fly in your chardonnay/It’s a death row pardon, two minutes too late. Isn’t it ironic?”

Impressive for anyone, but especially an 8-year-old child singing in front of an audience.

Morissette’s husband Souleye eventually joined his daughter and wife onstage with the couple’s 4-year-old son Winter on his shoulders, dancing along as the two of them sang the rest of the song together and looking proud. At the end of the song, Morissette reached out and hugged her brave daughter as the crowd, who had been singing along as well, cheered.

Morissette, who also shares 13-year-old son Ever with Souleye (whose real name is Mario John Treadway), got lots of support for her sweet mother-daughter moment in the comment section on Instagram. “So incredibly sweet! And she nailed it!! Happy Birthday, Onyx,” wrote one user, while another added, “I loved this! I know the feeling ... singing with my children is beyond soul fulfilling.” This social media user said it perfectly, “coolest. mom. ever.”

The mom of three made headlines back in 2020 when she breastfed son Winter for the cover of Health magazine as an ode to fellow moms everywhere. “I love moms so much. If I talk about it too much, I’ll start crying,” she explained to the magazine at the time. “I just think moms are so selfless day in and day out — women are just killing it all the time. And they are so often quietly suffering, or not-so-quietly suffering, and still going — functioning sufferers. And if there can be even one moment of respite that my humor around it or my validation of it can help — that’s why I did it. Plus, I love education and teaching.”

She really is the coolest. Mom. Ever.