Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby #7, And Revealed Her Cheerful Name

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are going to need a bigger car because they just welcomed their seventh baby together! Hilaria announced the birth of their newest little one on Sunday, along with the sweetest video filled with pictures of their baby girl’s first moments meeting her parents and older siblings.

“She’s here!” the former yoga instructor wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena.”

Such a beautiful name! Ilaria is of Italian origin and literally means “cheerful.” Of course, it’s just one letter off from Hilaria, making the moniker a family name as well. The baby, who was born on Sept. 22, has two middle names that are of Spanish origin: Catalina means “pure” and Irena means “peace.”

Ilaria weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and both mother and daughter are “happy and healthy,” according to Hilaria. This is baby number seven for the couple, who are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Maria Lucia, 18 months, who was born via surrogacy. Alec is also dad to Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In the accompanying video, Hilaria is shown hugging her sweet baby girl in the hospital while crying. Alec is also in the video, showing off a stamp of the baby’s foot on his forearm. The montage video also includes pictures of their other children meeting Ilaria.

“Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” Hilaria added. “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨.”

The Dr. Death actor reposted his wife’s video with the same caption yesterday. He shared more pictures today and revealed that his seven kids with Hilaria were all born in the same hospital, with three of them in room 212.

The former Saturday Night Live star also opened up about how his family is getting him through this hard year, seemingly referring to the heartbreaking death of Halyna Hutchins, whom Alec fatally shot on the set of his movie Rust last year with a prop gun that he didn’t know was loaded. The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.

“My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year,” he wrote. “And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”

Today, Hilaria posted an update about life at home with Ilaria on her Instagram Stories. Carmen and Rafael are hugging baby Ilaria in a picture, and Hilaria wrote about how helpful her older siblings are. “Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower 🤍. Best helpers.”

Carmen and Rafael hug baby Ilaria. Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

She also posted a selfie where she is pushing Eduardo and Maria Lucia in a baby stroller, with all three wearing sunglasses. “Making sure my other babies feel they have mama time too ✨,” she wrote. “Bringing baby home is magical, and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

Hilaria Baldwin pushes Eduardo and Maria Lucia in a double stroller. Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

This is the eternal struggle, whether you have two kids or seven, it’s a major adjustment each time. And Hilaria shared an honest look at the emotional struggle this can be. “Am I getting it right? Def not all the time…” she wrote. “Mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: All over the place. 7th time around, I know this is a process🤍 ⭐.”

That is so true. There are many challenges ahead for the Baldwin family — not least of which is adjusting to a newborn baby! — but they seem to be keeping things real and navigating the ups and downs together.