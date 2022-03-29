Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are adding one more “Baldwinito” to their brood. In a video announcement shared on Tuesday, Hilaria revealed that she is pregnant with the couple’s seventh child and is due to give birth this fall.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

The video shows the expectant mom telling her other children about their little sibling on the way. “I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited!” Hilaria added. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

The couple already shares two daughters, 13-month-old Maria Lucia and 8-year-old Carmen, as well as four sons: 6-year-old Rafael, 5-year-old Leonardo, 3-year-old Romeo, and 18-month-old Eduardo, known as “Edu.” Baldwin is also dad to Ireland, 26, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The couple’s announcement of a seventh baby was met with congratulations from Hilaria’s followers. “So beyond happy for you and your family!!!” one follower commented, while another said, “Oh my goodness, congratulations to the family and this is so precious :)”

Alec also shared a photo of his son Edu eating spaghetti on Instagram with the message, “If you look at the spaghetti sauce carefully, it says ‘I’m getting another sibling.’”

In a statement shared with People, Hilaria and Alec said the whole family is excited to welcome their seventh little one this fall. “We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team,” the couple told the magazine. “One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!"

While the couple didn’t reveal any other details about the baby, the former yoga instructor will presumably keep her fans posted with updates on Instagram now that she has returned to social media after announcing on March 4 that she was taking a break.