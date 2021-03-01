Roughly six months after giving birth to their son Eduardo, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together. Hilaria surprised fans with the news Monday by sharing a sweet snap on Instagram of her lying in bed with not one, not two, not five, but six children.

Hilaria captioned her surprise birth announcement with a simple "7" and red heart emoji.

While news of a newborn is always reason to celebrate, the surprise has left many fans scratching their heads given the fact that Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child only six months ago. It's unclear if the child was adopted, born via surrogate, or carried by Hilaria herself. Neither Hilaria nor Alec have publicly shared any information on the child, including their name. New York Times reporter Katie Rosman reported Hilaria's publicist responded with "Not sharing!" when questioned about the child's birth.

Hilaria gave birth to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, her fifth child with Alec, in September. Since his birth, Hilaria has lovingly referred to Edu as her rainbow baby due to the fact that she suffered two miscarriages in 2019. Hilaria and Alec also share 2-year-old Romeo Alejandro David, 4-year-old Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas, and 7-year-old Carmen Gabriela. Alex also shares a daughter, 25-year-old Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Roughly a month after the couple had welcomed their fifth child, Hilaria told People they didn't have any plans to welcome another anytime soon. In fact, she said she thought it felt like they were done having children, but acknowledged she'd said that before. "Everybody's asking me this question," the magazine reported she said. "I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired... And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity."

"Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," Hilaria added.

Alec echoed a similar message in his own comments to People. "We're oh-so-done," he said.

While Hilaria has previously said she didn't plan on having a big family, she told PopSugar in 2019 that, after birthing three boys in a row, she was on a "mission" to give 7-year-old Carmen a younger sister. "It has now been a mission to give Carmen a sister," Hilaria said. "She loves Ireland, but she wants a baby sister. Basically, my mission is I'm going to keep having kids until it's a girl!" Could that explain the couple's newest newborn?