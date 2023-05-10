Anthony Doerr’s award-winning war novel All The Light We Cannot See is coming to life in a four-part limited series on Netflix. Fans of the book, which was originally released in 2014 and went on to win a Pulitzer prize, have long been waiting to see the epic tale on screen. And the trailer alone tells us that this series will not disappoint.

All The Light We Cannot See follows two stories of endurance and kindness.

All The Light We Cannot See follows two protagonists, 12-year-old Marie-Laure and German orphan Werner Pfennig, as they try to survive World War II. Marie-Laure, who is blind, lives with her father in Paris close to the Museum of Natural History where he works. When the Nazis take over their occupation of Paris, Marie-Laure and her father flee to the walled city of Saint-Malo to live with her great-uncle by the sea, carrying a priceless (and dangerous) jewel in secret. Werner Pfennig grew up with his sister in an orphanage in mining town in Germany, learning how to fix radios after spending his childhood listening to news of the outside world on one. During the war he is forced to use his talents fixing radios to aid the Nazis as they track down members of the Resistance, but this was not what kind Werner had in mind. And he struggles to find a way out of his impossible situation.

Watch the All The Light We Cannot See trailer now.

Netflix released the trailer for All The Light We Cannot See in April, and it looks stunning. While there is no dialogue in the trailer, fans of the book will recognize Marie-Laure’s apartment in Paris as the Nazis invade Paris and her great-uncle’s house in Saint-Malo. We also see Werner, struggling as a talented young man who did not want to help the Nazis but was left with no choice. More than anything, the trailer shows the terror of World War II but also the beauty of human connection. And how it changed the course of both protagonists’ lives.

The All The Light We Cannot See cast features familiar faces.

All The Light We Cannot See is directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and written by Peaky Blinders director Steven Knight, and features an incredible cast:

Aria Mia Loberti as older Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Nell Sutton as younger Marie-Laure LeBlanc

Mark Ruffalo as Daniel LeBlanc

Hugh Laurie as Uncle Etienne

Louis Hofmann as Werner

Lars Eidinger as Von Rumpel

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

This is Aria Mia Loberti’s debut title, and she acknowledged how “honored” she felt to have been chosen in an Instagram post in December 2021 which read in part, “I am sensitive to the extent of this responsibility and what this character means for blind and disabled people, blind girls in particular. A blind lead portrayed by a blind actor. This is a significant leap forward for disability inclusion, rights, and representation on screen and beyond. I will never not feel the weight of that, and I will bear it proudly and use it as a catalyst for positive change, equity, and breaking down barriers.”

When does All The Light We Cannot See premiere?

The four-part series will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 2, 2023. It might feel like a long time to wait, so why not take the chance to re-read All The Light We Cannot See again before the series drops? It’s well worth it.