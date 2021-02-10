The Bates brood has grown by one more. This week, Bringing Up Bates star Alyssa Bates announced she gave birth and welcomed her fourth child with her husband, John Webster. The couple are now parents to a new baby girl and she's adorable.

The 26-year-old, who stars on the UPtv reality show, welcomed her fourth child — a daughter named Maci Jo — on Feb. 9. "Maci Jo is perfect in every way and we can't wait to see the girls' reactions to meeting her for the first time," the couple told People. "We praise God for a healthy labor and delivery and are very grateful Mommy and Baby are both doing well! We are enjoying these precious moments together!"

Bates and Webster are already the parents to three adorable daughters — 5-year-old Allie, 3-year-old Lexi, and 2-year-old Zoey — and document their lives on their YouTube channel when reality TV cameras aren't on the job. Through videos on their channel, Bates has opened up about her pregnancy cravings, pregnancy complications, and shared what she packed in her hospital bag days before she went into labor.

The couple even revealed the meaning behind Maci Jo's name in a video posted to their channel in September. The little girl's middle name is a family name — named after Alyssa's mom and mom to 19 kids, Kelly Jo Bates, and Alyssa's grandmother, Betty Jo Smith. "We both have loved the name Maci, and we almost named Zoey, Maci," Webster shared. Alyssa added in a post on Instagram that Kelly Jo was "overwhelmed with happiness and emotion" when she told her about the name.

Shortly after Maci was born, Alyssa posted photos of the newborn to her Instagram Story, and the little girl is just too cute.

The expression on the couple's faces says it all and it's clear they're beyond thrilled with fact that they're now the parents to four girls. "God gives everyone different talents...I think mine is raising girls," she wrote in a post on Instagram in September. "I've said it before but I'm going to say it once again, I am SO thankful for this beautiful life and family that God has given me. I feel so blessed!"