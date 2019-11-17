12 Facts About The Bates Family That'll Surprise All 'Bringing Up Bates' Fans

The couple has called Eastern Tennessee their home since getting married, according to CBN. Although two of the older Bates siblings — Tori and Michael — did move away from their family's compound at some point with their spouses, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, they've since returned to be with their family.

"The couples getting married and moving to different states is tough because you go from seeing them every day to just a few times a year," Lawson explained to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. "Having them back in East Tennessee is something everyone's excited about."

Kelly Jo and Gil love where they live. Gil told The He Said, She Said experience that his favorite thing about living in Tennessee is the mountains, the weather, and the people. "I like the spirit of helping each other," he said. "I really love the people of Tennessee."