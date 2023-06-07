If your kids are fans of the beloved American Girl doll collections, they’re going to want to catch the American Girl Live! concert tour that will be heading out across the country this fall. The high energy, interactive concerts are sure to bring American Girl dolls to life with musical performances, dancing, and loads of fun surprises. Here’s what else you need to know.

American Girl Live! will stop in 20 cities across the U.S.

Mattel has partnered with Gershwin Entertainment to put together an American Girl Live! pop concert tour that is going to travel to 20 cities across the country. While official tour dates have not yet been announced, we do know that Concord, New Hampshire will host the first concert starting this fall. After that, the all-ages concert will head off to destinations like New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and more.

When do American Girl Live! tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale as of June 16, but fans can join the priority wait list on the American Girl Live! website now to get early access to ticket sales starting on June 15 at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST. General public on-sale for initial tour dates begins June 16 at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST.

Which characters will be featured in the American Girl Live! concert?

The American Girl Live! concert will see some of the favorite American Girl doll characters through the decades come together to find their own confidence through kind acts. Live actors will portray American Girl doll Claudie from the ‘20s, Melody from the ‘60s, Julie from the ‘70s, Courtney from the ‘80s, and Nicki from the late ‘90s. The live show will feature American Girl hit songs such as “Best Friends,” “Dare to Dream,” and “Girl Power.”

“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” Julie Freeland, senior director of global location based entertainment at Mattel, said in a press release. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”

This fall do yourselves a favor and take your kids to see American Girl Live!. It sounds just about as wholesome as it gets.