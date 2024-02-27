Amy From Love Is Blind Addressed The Birth Control Drama That’s Been Confusing Fans

Note: Spoilers from Love Is Blind Season 6, Episodes 1 through 9, are ahead.

Love Is Blind Season 6 is shaping up to be one of the most-talked about seasons yet. For starters, fans of the hit Netflix series are torn about when Jess Vestal should’ve disclosed she’s a single mom and they’ve also been completely dumbfounded by Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre’s biggest hurdle to intimacy — the possibility of an unplanned pregnancy. The couple who got engaged in the pods have discussed forms of contraception like birth control pills and vasectomies, but a little love glove never entered the conversions that aired on TV.

While the couple was on their post-engagement vacation in Punta Cana, we learn that Amy is not on birth control. Johnny explains that he’s very concerned about the risk of his new fiancée getting pregnant, and while they both want to have kids one day, the couple decided to wait to have sex. When they return home, Amy explains that she’s not on birth control because likes how regular her cycle is and makes it clear to Johnny that they need to figure something out before they walk down the aisle.

Love Is Blind fans were pretty annoyed by Johnny being so stuck on the idea of Amy taking control pills when so many other options are available, though he did acknowledge that “it’s not just the girl’s job” when it comes to contraception. “I don’t want it to seem like I’m saying, ‘Do this,’ or that this is the only way to do things because it’s not,” he told Amy when she suggested he could also get a vasectomy.

Fans were also confused why the couple never seemed to discuss condoms as an option.

Now, Amy has shed a little more light on the matter, explaining to Entertainment Weekly that she “just didn’t feel comfortable” starting birth control. “Fully support it for any woman who decides to do it, I feel like women should be empowered to do what they feel like is best for them,” she said. “But in that moment I just felt like I didn’t want to do that. So we explored other options.”

“We definitely had conversations about a little bit of everything,” she added, “and I feel like condoms are a sense of birth control in that sense.”

In a different interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnny said that they did discuss condoms, but those conversations got cut from episodes. “It definitely was [discussed],” Johnny told the outlet. “We wanted to explore essentially every avenue we can go down. Condoms [were] definitely part of the conversation. That’s a big one. I really think that it was taken out of context a little bit, because ultimately, the whole reason why we started talking about this in the first place was because I didn’t want to have kids right away. I wanted to really spend a lot of time getting to know Amy first and building that relationship before we started talking about bringing kids into the mix, because I didn’t want it to feel rushed or we weren’t there as a couple yet.”

Amy told Entertainment Weekly that it was a “surprise” to see the viral reaction to their conversations. “I didn’t expect it to be as big of a deal,” she said. “Obviously it is a huge deal, especially if you’re considering to marry somebody. But he hadn’t been with somebody in the past that wasn’t on birth control, so I feel like for him it was more of a shock, which was more of a shock for me as well because I feel like I know so many women that are not on birth control. It was just definitely very different based on both of our experiences.”

Whew! Hopefully fans will get to see how these conversations continued when the next batch of Love Is Blind episodes premiere on March 28 on Netflix.