While some opt to wear a cold shoulder sweater or a just a simple loose to get the jab, short-sleeved top, Amy Schumer went all out and wore her “fanciest dress” to get vaccinated. The 39-year-old comedian rocked a gold sequin mini dress perfectly customized for the occasion.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, the Inside Amy Schumer star is seen wearing her fancy dress with a hole ripped into the arm of one of the sleeves. “Wore my fanciest dress to get my vaccine,” she captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story.

While she was getting her vaccine, Schumer entertained the volunteers around her, cracking jokes about how excited she was to get vaccinated. “Some people are scared of getting the vaccine,” she said. “But I was like, ‘I don’t care what’s in there, you know? Shoot it in my p—y, I don’t care.”

“I just wanted to maybe entertain some of the workers here during our 15 minutes,” Schumer said, referring to the 15-minute sitting period after the shot that is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure people don’t develop an allergic reaction to the vaccine. “But I’m sorry if you were going to use this time to meditate.”

Getting your first or final dose of the vaccine is, understandably, a big deal for many. For some, getting vaccinated means getting one step closer to being able to hug loved ones and being a part of a history.

But Schumer also dressed up for the occasion to bring awareness to Pencils For Kids, an organization that makes it possible for children in developing countries to attend school. If you dress up fancily to get your vaccine and tag your photo with #downtogown, Schumer said her manager, Guy Oseary, will donate $5 for every post made (which she also wrote in the comments is news to Oseary).

Dressing up in your best suit or nicest dress to get vaccinated, Schumer wrote in the caption of the post, is a “nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing. Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all.” Whether or not Schumer has gotten her free Krispy Kreme doughnut yet is still TBD.

If you are #downtogown and want to follow in Schumer’s footsteps by wearing your fanciest outfit to get your coronavirus vaccine, you can get on a COVID-19 “no waste” vaccine list in your area and learn how to get on standby for your shot.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.