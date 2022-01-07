Entertainment

Karen Pittman plays Dr. Nya Wallace going through IVF.
How And Just Like That... Addresses The Complex Journey Of IVF

Charlotte’s journey was totally different from Dr. Nya Wallace.

by Jen McGuire

And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max, delves into the IVF struggles of Dr. Nya Wallace, Miranda’s professor, in a way that honors the complicated emotions around infertility.

If you’re not caught up with the season, be warned: Spoilers ahead!

Dr. Nya Wallace has been trying to conceive via IVF, but she’s conflicted. In Episode 4 of And Just Like That..., she tells Miranda, “When my last round of IVF didn't go through, um... I felt a huge wave of relief.”

