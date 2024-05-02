As Season 3 of And Just Like That... continues to come together, there has been a surprising new addition to the cast. Rosie O’Donnell recently revealed on Instagram that she will be joining the rest of the cast for the upcoming season of the Sex and the City spin-off.

And Just Like That... Season 2 left off with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) going on vacation with her friend Seema (Sarita Choudhury) after she and her newfound love Aidan (John Corbett) had to pause their relationship while he raised his sons. Meanwhile Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) made peace with ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg), moving forward with her career as Charlotte (Kristin Davis) reclaims her own career after years spent at home with her kids.

And now, there’s a new cast member in town to continue the story — Rosie O’Donnell. The League of their Own actress and former talk show host took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the cover of a script for the first episode of And Just Like That... Season 3 on Max, called “Outlook Good,” where O’Donnell is listed as a character called Mary. O’Donnell did not share any further information about who Mary might be or whether ot not her character might become a regular cast member, simply writing instead “here comes mary.”

O’Donnell might not have wanted to share any more information about Mary, but her followers didn’t mind speculating on who she might be. “Goodbye Che and hello Mary!!!” wrote one user, presumably referring to the fact that Che Diaz, the controversial character played by Sara Ramirez in the first two seasons, is not returning for Season 3, per Elle. As Che was Miranda’s love interest, this could also hint that O’Donnell might take their place as Miranda’s romantic partner. Another person guessed, “Is the Mary character a therapist?” which might also be a good fit.

The truth is, we’ll have to wait and see. As the dual writers and actors strikes of 2023 delayed filming, there’s no word just yet on a premiere date for Season 3 of the series, but we do know that AJLT stylists have been hard at work getting looks ready. Fresh styles, a fresh season, and a familiar face. We just cannot wait.