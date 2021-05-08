Angelina Jolie is one lucky mom. Sure, it has to be tough raising six kids sometimes, but there are some pretty fantastic benefits too. Take Mother’s Day, for example. The actress’ kids are apparently “amazing at Mother’s Day,” as their mom gushed in an interview with Extra, so much so that it gets her teary-eyed.

Since her divorce from their dad Brad Pitt in 2016, Jolie is raising her six kids as a single mom in Los Angeles. The family also lived in a chateau in France for years. While their famous parents have been going through a custody battle ever since their break-up, their children appear to be doing quite well. Especially when it comes to celebrating their mom for Mother’s Day.

“My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," the Maleficent actress told Extra. "It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry."

Her kids are so great at celebrating her that they even tease her about how often she cries, "They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry," Jolie told the outlet. "They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry. … 'Oh, there she goes!’”

So who are these sweet kids of Jolie’s? Here’s a quick explainer.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 19

Angelina Jolie adopted son Maddox in 2002. Carmen Valdes/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Jolie adopted 19-year-old son Maddox in Cambodia in 2002. In June 2020, she described what it was like meeting her son for the first time in an interview with Vogue India. “I met baby Mad at an orphanage. I can’t explain it and am not one to believe in messages or superstition,” she told the magazine. “But it was just real and clear." At the time she was newly dating Pitt, who would later go on to adopt Maddox as well. While the father and son are reportedly estranged, Maddox and his mom remain close.

Over the years, Maddox has grown into a man who makes her proud. “I could not be prouder of my sons for the men they are becoming,” Jolie wrote in an essay for Elle. “The way they respect their sisters and are respected by them.”

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17

Angelina Jolie adopted son Pax in 2007. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2007, Jolie and Pitt added son Pax to their family via adoption from Vietnam, Reuters reported at the time. Now Pax is a 17-year-old who has been his mom’s date to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, where she was seen helping him fix his suit and wearing a proud smile the whole night.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16

Angelina Jolie adopted daughter Zahara. TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Jolie adopted daughter Zahara in 2005 from Ethiopia, and the 16-year-old has joined her mom in the red carpet several times. She is even reportedly a talented jewelry designer, according to Elle.

When asked in 2017 what makes her happy, the answer was easy, “The sound of Zahara's laugh," Jolie told Hello! magazine. "She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy."

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jolie and Pitt welcomed daughter Shiloh in 2006, and ever since she was a toddler the 14-year-old has been a trendsetter in ties and pant suits. While there were some who criticized the style of a small child, Jolie told Reuters, “I think she (Shiloh) is fascinating, the choices she is making. And I would never be the kind of parent to force somebody to be something they are not. I think that is just bad parenting.”

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 12

Angelina Jolie’s son Knox is 12. James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

In 2008, Jolie gave birth to twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne. Once she became a mom of six, her reality changed. “The great thing about having a bunch of kids is that they just remind you that you're the person who takes them to go poop," Jolie told Total Film magazine in 2013. "That's who you are!"

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12

Angelina Jolie’s youngest daughter Vivienne is 12. Jun Sato/GC Images/Getty Images

Jolie’s youngest daughter’s name is Vivienne Marcheline, named after Jolie’s mother Marcheline Bertrand who died of ovarian cancer the year before she was born.

In her 2019 essay for Elle, Jolie offered a little insight into the women she was raising. “I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds. You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong. There is nothing more attractive — you might even say enchanting — than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

If her kids need a role model for an independent woman, they certainly don’t need to look far.