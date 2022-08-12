Anne Heche Remembered As "Loving Mother" To Her Two Sons After Her Death At 53

Actress Anne Heche, perhaps best known for her roles in movies like Donnie Brasco, Catfight, and the remake of Psycho, has died after being involved in a car crash. She was just 53 years old and leaves behind two sons.

Heche was in a coma and put on life support after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, and just one week later her family released a statement that she was “not expected to survive.” On Friday, Aug. 12, Heche was taken off life support, and reportedly died shortly after the fact, according to The Guardian.

The actress had been working steadily in movies and television since the ‘80s when she first starred in the long-running daytime soap opera Another World playing twins. She went on to star in many movies and television series for the next three decades.

Heche was also a proud mother of two sons who will be dearly missed by her family. “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a representative for the actress told People in a statement on behalf of her family and friends.

Heche loved her sons deeply and had spoken candidly about motherhood throughout her career. Here’s a look at what she shared about that important role in her life.

The actress welcomed son Homer Laffoon in 2002.

The Men In Trees actress and her then-husband Coley Laffoon welcomed son Homer in 2002. Becoming a mother was a monumental experience for the actress, who told People in 2009, “Obviously, the miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding. It's so hard to explain how wonderful it is to look in the eyes of a child that you're blessed with.”

Anne Heche became a mom in 2002. Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2009, Heche welcomed son Atlas with then-partner and co-star James Tupper.

When Heche gave birth to son Atlas in 2009, she told People her baby boy was a total pleasure in her life. “He’s just so easy I can’t believe it,” she said at the time. “He cracks a smile every time he opens his eyes and he’s a real bundle of joy.” That being said, Homer wasn’t so sure about his baby brother at first. “It’s hard to share attention,” Heche said. “I mean, everyone says that, but he’s really found his stride now and he’s very protective of him.”

Heche was weepy when Atlas became a teenager.

When Atlas turned 13 in March, his mom shared a sweet photo of the two of them mugging for the camera with a message saying that she celebrates “both of my sons for each of their monumental birthdays.”

Homer advocated for his mom’s medical care.

After Heche was involved in the devastating car crash, her 20-year-old son Homer stepped up to advocate for her care. A difficult position for anyone, let alone a man as young as Homer. “He's being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight, noting that he has been at his mother’s side in the hospital. “Everyone is waiting for that to happen.”

On Aug. 12, a rep for Heche told TMZ after her passing that “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”