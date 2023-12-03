The song “Baby Shark” has been stuck in our heads since 2015 and, sorry parents, it’s not going anywhere. Because in just a few days, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and The Pinkfong Company will premiere the property’s first-ever feature length original animated movie, Baby Shark’s Big Movie. Yes, your kiddo’s favorite yellow sharky is swimming onto screens on Paramount+ starting Friday, Dec. 8, and Romper has an exclusive look at the adorable, musical adventure.

The movie follows Baby Shark and his family as they move to Chomp City — the big city of sharks. It’s all new and exciting... but without Baby Shark’s beloved bestie, William, it’s also pretty hard. And it gets even harder when a conniving pop starfish, Stariana, plans to steal his gift of song to dominate all underwater music. How will he break her spell and restore harmony to the ocean?

The story is brought to life by a star-studded cast including Ashley Tisdale as Stariana; Aparna Nancherla as Gillie, Stariana’s cute but chaotic assistant; Ego Nwodim as Leah, Mommy Shark’s BFF from college and Chloe Fineman as Lannie, her sweet and energetic daughter; ENHYPEN as an underwater K-pop band of belugas; Cardi B as rap icon Sharki B (get it?!) along with her IRL family, Offset (Offshark), Kulture (Kulture Sharki), and Wave (Wavey Shark; and Lance Bass as... TV announcer Lance Bass!

And, of course, if your child is a fan of the Baby Shark series they can look forward to their favorite regulars — Kimiko Glenn as Baby Shark, Luke Youngblood as William, Natasha Rothwell as Mommy Shark, Eric Edelstein as Daddy Shark, Debra Wilson as Grandma Shark, and Patrick Warburton as Grandpa Shark — holding down the main cast.

In this clip, we get an eye-popping first look at Chomp City... set to music naturally! Get ready to start singing “So dive on in! Go and live your best new life!” on repeat.

This being Baby Shark, your kiddo can also look forward not just to a movie but a new album of fin-tastic songs by Matthew Tishler, Andrew Underberg, Chen Neeman, Doug Rockwell, Tova Litvin and Pinkfong.

The first season (26 episodes) of the hit preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! is available now to stream on Paramount+. The series launched globally in 2021 across Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms and is currently in its second season.

​​​Baby Shark’s Big Movie premieres Friday, Dec. 8 on Paramount+.