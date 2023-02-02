Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron's Baby Boy Died Shortly After Being Born At 24 Weeks

Bachelor alum Sarah Herron announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post that her son with husband Dylan Brown died shortly after being born at 24 weeks. The couple named their baby boy Oliver, and Herron wrote about her son’s short life before he “passed away in his dad’s arms.”

“On January 28th, at 24 weeks old, our beautiful son Oliver Brown was born. He passed away in his dad’s arms shortly after. There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic,” Herron wrote in an Instagram on Thursday. “He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers. Oliver, our IVF miracle defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us. Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death.”

Herron, who first announced that she was expecting last September, went on to share several photos of her pregnancy journey with Oliver in the post, sadly including a black and white photo of their final moments together.

Herron wrote about all of the things Oliver was able to share with his family during her pregnancy, including swimming “with sea turtles, he kept me company while I recovered from a broken knee, and he loved his dad’s cooking. Most of all, Oliver loved his morning routine of laying heart to heart with his brother, Rio [the family dog], on my lap.”

Throughout 2022, Herron shared her year-long journey with IVF treatments and was excited to announce that she was expecting in September. Since then, Herron had been sharing updates throughout her pregnancy like a family photo at Christmas, bump photos, and more. The joy she felt was shared by her fans, as was her sorrow.

“Oliver you are so loved,” wrote Bachelor alum Clare Crawley. “Sarah you are the most amazing mother and your strength through everything to fight so hard for your son has been nothing less than beautiful to witness.” Bachelor host Chris Harrison wrote, “God bless you all Sarah. We love you,” while Catherine Guidici wrote, “Oh Sarah, I am so very sorry. I wish I could hug you right now, what a heartbreaking experience for you, precious mama. Sending you so much love and praying for you both right now.”

Herron ended her post with a message to baby Oliver about how much he was loved: “While our hearts are shattered beyond comprehension, we are comforted knowing that our son’s soul only ever knew love and will not suffer in a body that wasn’t built for this life. We’ll never understand the cruelty of it all, but through the darkness, Oliver remains so so bright. We love you so much, baby boy. You will never be replaced. You are so perfect and awesome.”