Obama Also Can't Stop Listening To Beyoncé’s Song Of The Summer "Break My Soul"

It’s time to update our playlists! President Barack Obama has shared what he is listening to this summer and like his previous playlists, it does not disappoint. Obama’s summer list features a mix of old and new songs from across all genres, so go ahead and open your Spotify app now.

Obama’s Summer 2022 playlist features artists like Al Green, Aretha Franklin, Prince, The Spinners, Lil Yachty and Miles Davis. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and Rosalía’s “Saoko” also made the list, along with British indie rock duo Wet Leg.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he wrote on Instagram. “Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Below is the full list:

Beyoncé: “Break My Soul”

Tems: “Vibe Out”

Harry Styles: “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”

The Spinners: “Mighty Love”

Joe Cocker: “Feelin’ Alright”

Sampa the Great: “Energy” [ft. Nadeem Din-Gabisi]

Rosalía: “Saoko”

Lil Yachty: “Split/Whole Time”

Prince: “Let’s Go Crazy”

Maggie Rogers: “That’s Where I Am”

Al Green: “I Can’t Get Next to You”

Dr. John: “More Than You Know”

Miles Davis: “Blue in Green”

Burna Boy: “Last Last”

Doechii: “Persuasive”

Hope Tala: “Cherries” [ft. Aminé]

Aretha Franklin: “Save Me”

Lyle Lovett: “Nobody Knows Me”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo: “Ojitos Lindos”

Koffee: “Pull Up”

Bruce Springsteen: “Dancing in the Dark”

Wet Leg: “Angelica”

Rakim: “When I B on Tha Mic”

Drake: “Too Good” [ft. Rihanna]

D’Angelo: “Spanish Joint”

Nina Simone: “Do I Move You? (Version II)”

Dave Brubeck: “Take Five”

Pheelz & Bnxn: “Finesse” [ft. Buju]

Amber Mark: “Bliss”

Jacob Banks: “Found”

Caamp: “Apple Tree Blues”

Otis Redding: “I’ve Been Loving You”

Wyclef Jean: “Guantanamera” [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]

Jack White: “I’m Shakin’”

Big John Hamilton: “I Just Want to Thank You”

Fatboy Slim: “Praise You”

Dijon: “Many Times”

The Foreign Exchange: “Better” [ft. Shana Tucker and Eric Roberson]

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi”

Maren Morris: “The Furthest Thing”

The Internet: “Under Control”

Kendrick Lamar: “Die Hard”

Vince Staples & Mustard: “Magic”

Kacey Musgraves: “Keep Looking Up”

Obama first started sharing his playlists in 2016. The Promised Land author also shared his summer reading list. Books that made the list included the thriller, Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia and A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance by Hanif Abdurraqib.

“I’ve read a couple of great books this year and wanted to share some of my favorites so far,” he captioned his book post.

Like we said, Obama did not disappoint this year. Between thrilling reads and listening to “Break My Soul” on repeat this year, the former POTUS is just like us.