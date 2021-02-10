If you and your little ones are in the mood for a funny, heartwarming story with a talking animal or two, just pop on one of the many great animated movies for kids and families currently available to stream on platforms like Disney+ and Netflix. Heck, even if you aren't watching with your family, movies like Coco and Finding Nemo certainly make for a laid-back and lighthearted movie night.

Indeed, whether you're watching a movie about a talking chameleon who becomes a sheriff in 2011's Rango, or the story about an ogre on a quest to save a princess in the 2001 classic flick Shrek, animated films really are the best way to transport you out of the real world and into a fantastical one. And right now, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and monotony of quarantine, escapism is kind of necessary from time to time.

And, thankfully, there are a lot of options to consider. Between streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, it'll be hard to decide on just one movie to watch. But, hey, who said you can't pull an all-nighter? However you approach it, there's an animated movie on this list for the whole family to enjoy.

Bolt (2008) YouTube Movies When a superstar actor dog is taken away from the set of his hit TV show (and TV super powers), he must find his way back home with the help of his new friends in the 2008 film Bolt. Watch Bolt on on Hulu.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) YouTube Movies In this "age-appropriate food adventure," according to Common Sense Media, a down-on-his-luck inventor makes it rain food in his hometown of Chewandswallow. But his genius invention comes with a cost. The 2009 film based on the beloved children's book of the same name. Watch Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on Netflix.

Coco (2017) YouTube Movies In Pixar's 2017 film Coco, which took home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2018, a young boy embarks on a magical journey to the land of his ancestors, where he uncovers the mysteries of his family's traditions. Watch Coco on Disney+.

The Croods (2013) YouTube Movies In The Croods, a family of cave-people set out to find a brand new home, but are greeted with new adventures, inventions, and people. Common Sense Media gives the 2013 animated picture from DreamWorks four out of five stars. Watch The Croods on Netflix.

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012) Movieclips Trailers/YouTube Based on the Dr. Seuss book of the same name, The Lorax tells the story of a former forest guardian and the person who ruined the environment for his profit. The movie features recognizable voices like Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, and Betty White. Watch Dr. Seuss' The Lorax on Netflix.

Finding Nemo (2003) YouTube Movies When an adventurous young clownfish named Nemo goes missing from his reef, it's up to Nemo's dad and his forgetful friend, Dory, to save him. Finding Nemo is so loved by critics and fans it's considered a 99% fresh film on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch Finding Nemo on Disney+.

Frozen (2013) YouTube Movies In the Academy Award and Golden Globe winning film Frozen, Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) sets off on a journey to find her sister, Princess Elsa of Arendelle (voiced by Idina Menzel), who has magical powers allowing to freeze anything, to save their kingdom. Watch Frozen on Disney+.

The Gruffalo (2010) MagicLightPictures/YouTube After a mouse invents a magical beast to get away from three hungry predators, he ends up coming face to face with his not-so-made-up creature in The Gruffalo, which is based on the children's book of the same name. Watch The Gruffalo on Amazon Prime.

The Little Prince (2015) Netflix/YouTube When an overworked girl befriends her eccentric aviator neighbor, she is taken on a journey through his tales of a young boy who lives in space in this critically acclaimed film Watch The Little Prince on Netflix.

Missing Link (2019) FilmSelect Trailer/YouTube In this stop-motion animated comedy, which won a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Animated Picture, a Sasquatch goes on an adventure with an explorer to meet his Yeti cousins. Watch Missing Link on Hulu.

Over the Moon (2020) Netflix In Over the Moon, a young girl builds a rocket ship and travels to space to prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess. This Netflix original musical film is a Common Sense Selection. Watch Over the Moon on Netflix.

The Polar Express (2004) YouTube Movies When a young boy loses his faith in Christmas, a surprise trip to the North Pole on the Polar Express changes everything. Watch The Polar Express on Netflix.

The Princess and the Frog (2009) YouTube Movies After an aspiring restauranteur kisses a frog prince in the hopes of him turning human, she gets turned into a frog herself in this Disney original animated film, set in New Orleans during the jazz age. Watch The Princess and the Frog on Netflix.

Rango (2011) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube A pet chameleon, lost in the desert, becomes the sheriff of a corrupt frontier town in this quirky and critically acclaimed film Watch Rango on Netflix.

Shrek (2001) YouTube Movies An ogre, chased out of his swamp by fairy tale characters, goes on a journey to rescue a feisty princess with the hopes of gaining his swamp back. Fun fact: Shrek was the first movie to win the first Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. Watch Shrek on Hulu.

Snoopy, Come Home (1972) Flakya/YouTube When Snoopy leaves Charlie Brown to visit his former owner, he goes on a huge adventure in this highly rated, full-length Charlie Brown film from 1972. Watch Snoopy, Come Home on Hulu.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937) Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube A wicked queen orders the murder of her step-daughter, Snow White. But when she discovers that Snow White is alive and living with seven dwarves, she poisons her into a deep sleep, where she can only be awoken by true love's kiss. Watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarves on Disney+.

Soul (2020) Pixar/YouTube When a jazz musician makes a major misstep on the way home from an audition, he lands in a magical place where he comes face to face with some of the world's biggest questions. Watch Soul on Disney+.

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002) YouTube Movies A young mustang horse named Spirit sets out on a journey across the wilderness to gain his freedom in this 2002 animated film. Rotten Tomatoes has described Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron as a "visually stunning film." Watch Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron on Hulu.

Toy Story (1995) YouTube Movies In a world where the toys play while their owners are away, western sheriff Woody finds himself at an odds with the new toy in town, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's first installment in the Toy Story franchise. Watch Toy Story on Disney+.

Trolls World Tour (2020) YouTube Movies Queen Poppy and Branch go on an epic quest to unite the six musical realms of their kingdom in this super fun Trolls sequel. Watch Trolls World Tour on Hulu.

Turbo (2013) Peacock Kids/YouTube In this fun animated film from DreamWorks, a snail obsessed with going fast gets his chance to become a race car driver. Watch Turbo on Netflix.

Winnie the Pooh (2011) Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube Winnie the Pooh and his friends are reunited as they search for Eeyore's lost tail in this original Winnie the Pooh film from 2011. Watch Winnie the Pooh on Disney+.

Wonder Park (2019) YouTube Movies After a future inventor discovers that her dream amusement park is real, she must take her misfit team of animal friends to help save it in this "imaginative but intense" film. Watch Wonder Park on Amazon Prime.