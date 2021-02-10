If you and your little ones are in the mood for a funny, heartwarming story with a talking animal or two, just pop on one of the many great
animated movies for kids and families currently available to stream on platforms like Disney+ and Netflix. Heck, even if you aren't watching with your family, movies like Coco and Finding Nemo certainly make for a laid-back and lighthearted movie night.
Indeed, whether you're watching a
movie about a talking chameleon who becomes a sheriff in 2011's Rango, or the story about an ogre on a quest to save a princess in the 2001 classic flick Shrek, animated films really are the best way to transport you out of the real world and into a fantastical one. And right now, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and monotony of quarantine, escapism is kind of necessary from time to time.
And, thankfully, there are a lot of options to consider. Between streaming platforms like Amazon Prime,
Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix, it'll be hard to decide on just one movie to watch. But, hey, who said you can't pull an all-nighter? However you approach it, there's an animated movie on this list for the whole family to enjoy. Bolt (2008)
When a superstar actor dog is taken away from the set of his hit TV show (and TV super powers), he must find his way back home with the help of his new friends in the 2008 film
Bolt. Watch Bolt on on Hulu. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
In this "
age-appropriate food adventure," according to Common Sense Media, a down-on-his-luck inventor makes it rain food in his hometown of Chewandswallow. But his genius invention comes with a cost. The 2009 film based on the beloved children's book of the same name. Watch Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs on Netflix. Coco (2017)
In Pixar's 2017 film
Coco, which took home the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2018, a young boy embarks on a magical journey to the land of his ancestors, where he uncovers the mysteries of his family's traditions. Watch Coco on Disney+. The Croods (2013)
In
The Croods, a family of cave-people set out to find a brand new home, but are greeted with new adventures, inventions, and people. Common Sense Media gives the 2013 animated picture from DreamWorks four out of five stars. Watch The Croods on Netflix. Dr. Seuss' The Lorax (2012)
Based on the
Dr. Seuss book of the same name, The Lorax tells the story of a former forest guardian and the person who ruined the environment for his profit. The movie features recognizable voices like Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, and Betty White. Watch Dr. Seuss' The Lorax on Netflix. Finding Nemo (2003)
When an adventurous young clownfish named Nemo goes missing from his reef, it's up to Nemo's dad and his forgetful friend, Dory, to save him.
Finding Nemo is so loved by critics and fans it's considered a 99% fresh film on Rotten Tomatoes. Watch Finding Nemo on Disney+. Frozen (2013)
In the Academy Award and
Golden Globe winning film Frozen, Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) sets off on a journey to find her sister, Princess Elsa of Arendelle (voiced by Idina Menzel), who has magical powers allowing to freeze anything, to save their kingdom. Watch Frozen on Disney+. The Gruffalo (2010)
After a mouse invents a magical beast to get away from three hungry predators, he ends up coming face to face with his not-so-made-up creature in
The Gruffalo, which is based on the children's book of the same name. Watch The Gruffalo on Amazon Prime. The Little Prince (2015)
When an overworked girl befriends her eccentric aviator neighbor, she is taken on a journey through his tales of a young boy who lives in space in this
critically acclaimed film Watch The Little Prince on Netflix. Missing Link (2019)
In this stop-motion animated comedy, which
won a 2020 Golden Globe for Best Animated Picture, a Sasquatch goes on an adventure with an explorer to meet his Yeti cousins. Watch Missing Link on Hulu. Over the Moon (2020)
In
Over the Moon, a young girl builds a rocket ship and travels to space to prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess. This Netflix original musical film is a Common Sense Selection. Watch Over the Moon on Netflix. The Polar Express (2004)
When a young boy loses his faith in Christmas, a surprise trip to the North Pole on the Polar Express changes everything.
Watch The Polar Express on Netflix. The Princess and the Frog (2009)
After an aspiring restauranteur kisses a frog prince in the hopes of him turning human, she gets turned into a frog herself in this Disney original animated film, set in New Orleans during the jazz age.
Watch The Princess and the Frog on Netflix. Shrek (2001)
An ogre, chased out of his swamp by fairy tale characters, goes on a journey to rescue a feisty princess with the hopes of gaining his swamp back. Fun fact:
Shrek was the first movie to win the first Academy Award for Best Animated Picture. Watch Shrek on Hulu. Snoopy, Come Home (1972)
When Snoopy leaves Charlie Brown to visit his former owner, he goes on a huge adventure in this highly rated,
full-length Charlie Brown film from 1972. Watch Snoopy, Come Home on Hulu. Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937)
A wicked queen orders the murder of her step-daughter, Snow White. But when she discovers that Snow White is alive and living with seven dwarves, she poisons her into a deep sleep, where she can only be awoken by true love's kiss.
Watch Snow White and the Seven Dwarves on Disney+. Soul (2020)
When a jazz musician makes a major misstep on the way home from an audition, he lands in a magical place where he comes face to face with some of the world's biggest questions.
Watch Soul on Disney+. Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
A young mustang horse named Spirit sets out on a journey across the wilderness to gain his freedom in this 2002 animated film. Rotten Tomatoes has described
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron as a " visually stunning film." Watch Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron on Hulu. Toy Story (1995)
In a world where the toys play while their owners are away, western sheriff Woody finds himself at an odds with the new toy in town, Buzz Lightyear, in Disney and Pixar's first installment in the
Toy Story franchise. Watch Toy Story on Disney+. Trolls World Tour (2020)
Queen Poppy and Branch go on an epic quest to unite the six musical realms of their kingdom in this super fun
Trolls sequel. Watch Trolls World Tour on Hulu. Turbo (2013)
In this fun animated film from DreamWorks, a snail obsessed with going fast gets his chance to become a race car driver.
Watch Turbo on Netflix. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
Winnie the Pooh and his friends are reunited as they search for Eeyore's lost tail in this original
Winnie the Pooh film from 2011. Watch Winnie the Pooh on Disney+. Wonder Park (2019)
After a future inventor discovers that her dream amusement park is real, she must take her misfit team of animal friends to help save it in this "
imaginative but intense" film. Watch Wonder Park on Amazon Prime. Zootopia (2016)
Judy Hopps is the first rabbit officer in Zootopia's police force, and she is desperate to prove herself. But when she jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case, she finds herself partnering with a con man and realizes she bit off a lot more than she can chew. This 2016 animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios has been applauded for
promoting "tolerance and teamwork" Watch Zootopia on Disney+.