Kids today might get a kick out of watching hilarious cat videos on YouTube or TikTok while we long for those beautiful days of “I Can Has Cheezburger?” memes. However you get your feline fix, it’s almost certain that you’ll love streaming any of these great cat movies and TV movies that are pawsitively purr-fect (sorry, not sorry) for the whole family.

One this list, you’ll find sweet movies like That Darn Cat, Puss in Boots, and Pets United, which focus on all of the best traits of cats — their sassiness and mischievousness. But if you’re not looking for a full-length film, there are plenty of cat-themed TV shows on this list to watch as well. For example, be sure to add Kid-E-Cats and Gabby’s Dollhouse, shows that teach kids important lessons and valuable skills using a cat as the main character, to your watchlist.

Chances are, if you’re looking for a cat flick, your Instagram feed is probably full of cat accounts. Or you may be reading this as your own kitty is sleeping on your head or is just staring at you without ever needing to blink. So we can all agree thats are strange and amazing creatures that are, above all else, adorable and entertaining. And thankfully there’s no shortage of cat content to keep us occupied while Mittens is snoozing for 12 hours in the bathroom sink...

1 A Whisker Away Netflix Asia/YouTube A rather unique girl transforms into a cat in order to be the object of her crush’s attention. But when the lines of reality begin to blur, she realizes that she may be in over her head. Stream A Whisker Away, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

2 Alice in Wonderland aliceinwonderland262/YouTube Alice falls into the world of Wonderland, where she meets a number of eclectic characters, including the cheshire cat. Watch Alice in Wonderland, rated G, on Disney+

3 The Adventures of Puss in Boots Netflix Futures/YouTube Follow along with the titular character, as he goes on adventures in exotic locations while defending himself from harms way. Watch six seasons of The Adventures of Puss in Boots, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

4 The Amazing World of Gumball The Amazing World of Gumball/YouTube Gumball Watterson is a 12-year-old cat living and attending school in the city of Elmore. Alongside his friend, Darwin, Gumball goes on a lot of very exciting shenanigans and adventures in his home city. Watch all six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball, rated TV-Y7, on HBO Max.

5 The Aristocats YouTube Movies Duchess, a mama cat, and her three kittens, lost in the countryside, befriend an alley cat who helps them on their adventure home. This Disney film from 1970 has some classic animation, but be warned that includes negative depictions and mistreatment of people or cultures, according to Disney. Watch The Aristocats, rated G, on Disney+

6 The Cat from Outer Space YouTube Movies A physicist and his girlfriend try to get a cat visiting from outer space to fix his spaceship before the army and a businessman, hungry with power, can grab the cat and steal his innovative technology. Watch The Cat from Outer Space, rated G, on Disney+

7 CATS (2019) Universal Pictures/YouTube In the movie version of the acclaimed Broadway musical, a tribe of cats must decide which one will ascend and come back to a new life through song, dance, and incredible animation. Buy CATS, rated PG, for $14.99 on YouTube Movies

8 Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! YouTube Movies When an evil parrot destroys a decades long truce between cats and dogs, it’s up to the family pets to use their instincts and restore the peace between the species. Rent Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!, rated PG, for $2.70 on Amazon Prime Video.

9 That Darn Cat! Pig Head/YouTube A siamese cat with a quick temper holds a clue to an unsolved robbery, leading a highly allergic FBI agent on a cat and mouse chase in this classic Disney film from 1965. Watch That Darn Cat!, rated G, on Disney+

10 Cats (2018) YouTube Movies Cape is a super smart kitten who dreams of going on an adventure outside of his apartment. So when Cape leaves in search of a cat oasis, it’s up to his dad, Blanket, to overcome his fears and search for him. Think of it like Finding Nemo, but about cats. Stream Cats, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.

11 That Darn Cat YouTube Movies In this modern take on the 1960’s film, That Darn Cat focuses on the cat, D.C., who discovers a clue to a kidnapping. When D.C.’s teenage owner teams up with a rookie FBI agent to solve the mystery, they get into some unexpected surprises thanks to that darn cat. Watch That Darn Cat, rated PG, on Disney+

12 Doc McStuffins DisneyJuniorUK/YouTube With the help of her stuffed animal friends (including a kitty cat), the generous Doc McStuffins runs a clinic for toys out of her playhouse home. Watch all five seasons of Doc McStuffins, rated TV-Y, on Disney+

13 Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat Amblin/YouTube The Cat in the Hat is a troublemaker, who arrives at the home of two bored siblings and takes them on the adventure of a lifetime in this live action film based on the classic children’s book. Stream Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, rated PG, on Peacock.

14 Earwig & the Witch HBO Max/YouTube Earwig has no idea that she possesses magical powers. But when the young orphan is adopted by a witch, she discovers the family cat can talk, and turns things upside down. Stream Earwig and the Witch, rated PG, on HBO Max.

15 Gabby’s Dollhouse Gabby & Friends/YouTube Gabby is a cat enthusiast who teams up with her sidekick, Pandy Paws, for a bunch of super fun animated adventures in this Netflix original series. Stream Season 1 of Gabby’s Dollhouse, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

16 The Garfield Show The Garfield Show/YouTube The world’s most famous lasagna loving cat is the star of his own show, which follows him and his dog pal, Odie, as they live life on their own terms. Watch all four seasons of The Garfield Show, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

17 Kid-E-Cats Kid-E-Cats/YouTube Three cat siblings — Cookie, Pudding, and Candy — who love sweets just like their names suggests, go on adventures in this series about some curious cats. Watch Season 1of Kid-E-Cats, rated TV-Y, on Netflix

18 Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats GTG Trailers/YouTube Learn all about super fun felines in this Dutch documentary film, showcasing cats finest moments in a collection of super cute videos. Stream Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats, rated TV-G, on Netflix.

19 The Lion King Anibox Trailer Access/YouTube Explore the world of big cats, or lions, through Disney’s animated film, The Lion King. This new classic tells the story of Simba, a young lion cub, who aspires to be the king on the jungle, and the adventure he embarks on to get there. Stream The Lion King, rated G, on Disney+.

20 Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Miraculous Ladybug/YouTube When her city is in trouble, a young girl transforms into a superhero named Ladybug. And as it turns out, her crush becomes another superhero named Cat Noir. Watch five seasons of Miraculous Tales of Lady Bug and Cat Noir, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

21 Pets United MellowDrop Media/YouTube A pampered cat teams up with a super smart dog to lead a pack of heroes and defend their city from an evil robot army. Stream Pets United, rated TV-Y7, on Netflix.

22 Puss in Boots YouTube Movies The feisty feline, Puss in Boots, heads to the Land of Giants, where he goes on a quest to find the Golden Goose. Stream Puss in Boots, rated PG, on Netflix.

23 Spy Cat YouTube Movies A pampered house cat turns out to be a secret agent in this hilarious animated film that will bring viewers on a top secret mission. Rent Spy Cat, rated PG, on Hulu.

24 StarDog & TurboCat YouTube Movies When dog, Buddy, crash lands into a small town where pets are not welcomed, he recruits the help of a cat named Felix to help him reunite with his owner. Stream StarDog & TurboCat, rated PG, on Hulu.

25 Stuart Little Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube When George’s parents head to the orphanage to adopt a little boy, they come back with a mouse named Stuart. This film focuses on all of Stuart’s adventures as he adapts to his new family, including their pet cat named Snowball. Stream Stuart Little, rated PG, on Netflix.

26 Talking Tom & Friends Talking Tom & Friends/YouTube A talking cat by the name of Talking Tom and his chatty friends set out to be famous in this hilarious kid friendly series, streaming on Netflix. Watch Season 1 of Talking Tom & Friends on Netflix

27 Tom & Jerry: The Movie YouTube Movies Tom, the cat, is on the hunt for Jerry, the mouse in this brand new movie set in New York City, reigniting the age old cat and mouse rivalry. Stream Tom & Jerry: The Movie, rated PG, on HBO Max.

28 Top Cat Begins Viva Pictures/YouTube Top Cat and Benny are two street cats who have their eyes on success. But when they steal from Mr. Big, who is the cat in charge of New York City’s alleys, the entire city turns against the duo. It’s up to them to take down the head cat in charge in this international animated movie. Rent Top Cat Begins, rated PG, for $2.99, on Vudu.

29 Two Tails Signature Entertainment/YouTube Bob the Beaver and Max the Cat team up to help protect their friends from an alien invasion in this kid-friendly, Russian film. Stream Two Tails, rated TV-Y7, on Peacock.