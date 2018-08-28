Meow! The 25 Most Purrfect Cats To Follow On Instagram RN

Sometimes you just need a cute and furry break from the endless string of horrific headlines and depressing scientific findings on your social media feed (so wine isn't good for your heart after all? Sigh). That's why it's so nice to be able to browse the many beautiful, funny, playful, and just downright adorable cats of Instagram for an instant mood-lifter and an assurance that there's still some good left in the world.

Savvy cat owners have used their pets to create Instagram pages that appeal to thousands, even millions, of viewers worldwide. Some kitties have gained fame for their expressive faces (how can you resist the popular Lil Bub?); others have won followers with their striking coloring, regal attitude, inspiring personal stories, or their dignity in the face of owners who dress them in silly getups.

The most successful are able to become major influencers by partnering with retail brands to have their pets photographed with food products, toys, and other animal-related items. Many have their own lines of merchandise; the late, world famous, Grumpy Cat, for example, has his image printed on everything from shirts to balloons to sneakers.

Owners of these Insta-famous felines often use the profits and the publicity to promote a worthy cause. Mike Bridavsky, owner of the late Lil Bub, has donated more than $200,000 to animal charities since his wide-eyed kitty became a viral sensation. And sometimes it's the fans who get involved: When Mr. White, aka White Coffee Cat, developed kidney cancer, followers flooded his family with well wishes and donations.

These are some of the most popular cats of Instagram today. You probably follow at least one already, so you might find more to add to your follow list. (And when my own cat becomes the next Insta star, she promises she won't let it go to her head.)

1 PeanyTodd This ridiculously adorable cat looks like a kitten, but Peanut, aka P, is already 4 years old. She was born with one eye and that prominent snaggle tooth is au naturale. She may have started out the run of the litter (by a landslide), but look at her now. You can read more about Peanut’s birth story in this Purrington Post article.

2 Walter Bishop The Cat Walter Bishop may be a cat, but he looks like a character straight out of Whoville. If you follow his account, you get regular posts of not one, not two, but three unique-looking Persian kitties. His two brothers, Walternate and William Bell, are also ones to watch (and love) with their incredibly wiry whiskers and unfathomably round cheeks.

3 Hosico The incredible doughy cat that is Hosico is just too much. You won’t be disappointed by all the requisite cat grams on his feed, especially those of him squeezing into tight containers. Sure, all cats have an affinity for small boxes, but the snaps of Hosico literally spilling out of every vessel he crawls into are next-level satisfying.

4 Nala Cat Step aside, everyone: Nala currently holds the Guinness record for the living cat with the most Instagram followers — that's 4.3 million feline fans who can’t resist her permanently extra wide cross-eyes.

5 Lil Bub "Small but mighty," according to her Insta page, this rescue cat with the bug-eyed face you can't help loving became a viral sensation and an ambassador for pet adoption. You can even buy watches, tote bags, calendars, and more with her likeness on them.

7 Princess Cheeto Dubbed "the coolest Instagram feed" by no less an authority than I Can Haz Cheeseburger?, Princess Cheeto cheerfully poses for fun artsy shots, and prints of her have been displayed in art shows from coast to coast. The rescue kitty has also appeared in ads for major brands, such as Target and Smirnoff.

9 Coby the Cat More than a million followers can't get enough of Coby's stunning blue eyes and snow-white fur. Coby is so mellow that he'll even consent to being dressed in a Hawaiian shirt.

11 Waffles It's hard to believe that this cutie with flat ears had trouble finding a home as a kitten. Now Waffles has more than 600,000 Instagram followers and nearly 2 million Facebook fans.

13 White Coffee Cat This beautiful boy is not only an Instagram star, he's also the "brother" of Nala. Coffee is a cancer survivor who's doing well today. He literally looks like a ball of snow with the roundest bluest eyes.

14 Atchoum A rare condition called hypertrichosis causes Atchoum's fur to grow longer than the typical Persian's, but that just endears him to his 300,000-plus admirers. There’s something about him that makes him look like a wise, old Lorax. His permanently-alarmed eyes and unruly salt and pepper hair might have something to do with it.

15 Pudge A female calico with a mustache to rival Hamilton's, not to mention a deceptively sour puss, Pudgethecat is actually a sweetheart whose page shows her napping in the bathroom sink, enjoying a rub behind the ears, and responding to the question "Are you hungry?" Two common themes on her feed are sleeping and eating. Same, Pudge. Same.

16 Suki Cat A self-proclaimed "adventure cat," exotic-looking Suki has nearly a million followers who love to see pictures of her outdoor travels. If you can’t get enough of this graphic Bengal cat, go ahead and order the book Travels of Suki The Adventure Cat, which is essentially a photo album of all the places Suki has been.

17 Luhu One of the youngest Instagram stars of the bunch, Luhu looks permanently sad as a result of a congenital condition, reported People. But his owner, Maggie Liu, assures fans that the boo-hoo Luhu is actually a playful kitty who enjoys a happy life in China with two other cats.

18 Nile We haven’t forgotten you, sphynx lovers. Nile and Nyla are an incredibly photogenic pair of sphynx cats. The two gave birth to six kittens last February, so make sure to scroll through and check out their adorable babies.

19 Smudge and Millie If you’re here, you have to love the cat sibling content. The Grey Tuxedo and Tabby Tripawd duo are the chillest cats around.

20 Willow As written in her Instagram bio, Willow is quite beautiful. Her owner also never fails to dress her up in a flower hat, a bow, or my personal favorite, a Coach scarf.

21 Mr. Cricket This rescue has one striking blue eye, a cleft lip, and a crooked jaw. His owner Megan, who refers to herself as his “servant,” details the story of Mr. Cricket’s adoption in his Instagram highlights. And trust me, it’s a tear-jerker.

22 Maple Maple is a new father to two female kittens. He’s still the star of the show though, chasing around potatoes and wearing some terrific holiday costumes.

23 Nacho Flay Nacho Flay is a brand in himself. Not only is the Orange Maine Coon a cat-fluencer, he also has a line of cat food, Made by Nacho.

24 Juno Juno is “blind, adventurous, and ready to take over the world,” as is written in the bio. Go ahead and check out their other cat sibling, Klaus.